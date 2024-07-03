Tata Technologies Ltd Summary

Tata Technologies Ltd was incorporated as Core Software Systems Private Limited at New Delhi, as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 22, 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Tata Technologies (India) Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana on November 15, 1996. The name of Company was further changed to Tata Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 8, 2001, was issued by the RoC.Tata Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd is a global leader in Engineering Services Outsourcing, Product Development IT services, and Product Lifecycle Management. The company provides engineering services outsourcing, product development information technology, and product lifecycle management services for automotive and aerospace manufacturers. The company offers GET IT, a Web-based engineering knowledge management software for engineers; and CHECK IT, a data validation software for design process to automate compliance. The companys range of services includes IT Consultancy, SAP implementation and maintenance, providing networking solutions, CAD/CAM engineering & design consultancy. The company is headquartered in Pune, India. They have seven branches located at Mumbai, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, Bangalore, Pondicherry, Chennai and South Korea that enables them to provide high quality, cost-effective services to clients in India and abroad. As on March 31, 2009 the company has twelve subsidiary companies.In December 2000, the company acquired Tata Technologies, USA, making it a subsidiary company. Also, the company through their subsidiary, Tata Technologies, USA acquired 100% equity stake in INCAT International Plc, a UK-based company.During the year 2005-06, the company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Tata technologies (Thailand) Ltd, in Bangkok to perform automotive research and development. They acquired 100% stake in Tata Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore from other Tata Group companies and business associates. In October 2005, the company acquired INCAT International Plc, a UK based company for a cash consideration of Rs 41,100 lakh. In January 2006, the company through their subsidiary company, INCAT GmbH, acquired CEDIS Mechanical Engineering GmbH, a Stuttgart, Germany-based provider of automotive engineering and design services for Euro 2.51 million.During the year 2006-07, the company entered into an agreement with IBM India Pvt Ltd to take over management of the IT Infrastructure business and the right to use internal and general purpose procedures developed by the company for a customer. The company subsidiary, Tata Technologies Pte Ltd acquired entire stake of INCAT KK from INCAT International Plc. Then, INCAT International Plc acts as the holding company for Tata Technologies European subsidiaries and the name was changed to as INCAT Europe Plc. In April 1, 2006, as per the Agreement and Plan of Merger among INCAT Holdings Inc, INCAT financial Services Inc and Tate technologies merged with INCAT Systems Inc. In October 2006, the company sold their 100% equity stake in Tata Technologies (Thailand) Ltd to their wholly owned subsidiary, namely Tata Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore. Also, the name was changed from Tata Technologies (Thailand) Ltd to INCAT (Thailand) Ltd to leverage the companys global brand INCAT. In April 2007, iKnowledge Solutions was renamed as Tata Technologies iKS Inc.During the year 2007-08, the Malaysian subsidiary, Granted Revenue Sdn Bhd ceased to be a subsidiary company. Also, CEDIS Mechanical Engineering GmbH, Germany was merged with INCAT GmbH, Germany during the year to consolidate the operations in Germany under one entity. During the 2008-09, the company won a multi-year multi-million dollar contract to provide Engineering Design, PLM and IT support services from a major Global Auto OEM. The company entered into a into joint venture agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and formed a new company with equal ownership under the name and style of INCAT HAL Aerostructures Ltd on May 28, 2008. The company changed the name from INCAT HAL Aerostructures Ltd to Tata HAL Technologies Ltd with effect from February 17, 2009.The company changed name of INCAT (Thailand) Ltd to Tata Technologies (Thailand) Ltd with effect from March 13, 2009. Also, the name of INCAT Ltd, UK was changed to Tata Technologies Europe Ltd with effect from. March 31, 2009. During the year, Tata Technologies iKS Inc got merged with Tata Technologies Inc. (formerly known as INCAT Systems Inc) with effect from. March 31, 2009. As part of re-branding, the names of INCAT Systems Inc, INCAT Solutions of Canada Inc and Integrated Systems de Mexico, S A de C V were changed to Tata Technologies Inc, Tata Technologies (Canada) Inc and Tata Technologies de Mexico, S.A. de C V respectively, with effect from April 1, 2009.The Company in 2012, launched the electric Mobility (eMO) vehicle at the North American International Auto Show; In 2013, it acquired Cambric Corporation, adding Romanian delivery centers to its portfolio and expanding the industrial machinery engineering capabilities. In 2017, it acquired Escenda Engineering AB in Sweden.The Company came out with an Initial Public Offer dated November 21, 2023 by raising capital of Rs 3042.51 Crore Equity Shares and by issuing 60,850,278 Equity Shares thru Offer for Sale.