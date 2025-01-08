Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Tata Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

Tata Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI LODR 2015 for approving the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 19 Apr 2024

Tata Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) Board of Directors of Tata Technologies Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., May 3, 2024, has approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Financial Results along with the Auditors Report with an unmodified opinion are attached herewith. 2. Recommend a final dividend of Rs. 8.40 and special dividend of Rs. 1.65 per Equity share of Rs. 2 each of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), shall be paid/dispatched on or after the third day from the conclusion of the 30th AGM. 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Warren Kevin Harris (DIN: 02098548) as CEO and Managing Director of the Company for a term of 3 years and 6 months with effect from September 9, 2024 to March 8, 2028, subject to approval of the shareholders Intimation regarding re-appointment of CEO and Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Intimation regarding Re-appointment of Non-Executive Independent Director

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024