Ola Electric launched two new ranges of scooters: Gig series and S1 Z series, which are available in the price range of ₹39,999 and ₹64,999 respectively
Reservations for the two EVs have already been made by Ola. Delivery of the scooters would start in April 2025, Bhavish added.
This mistake may jeopardise the model's eligibility for government subsidies under the PM Electric DRIVE Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) plan.
Retail sales data from the Vahan portal for the period of September 1 to 29 show that Ola Electric sold 22,821 units, while Bajaj Auto sold 17,507 units
Ather Energy was an exception to the general decline, experiencing a 7% increase in sales with 10,830 units sold in August.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.
According to news reports, 2.3 million shares, or 0.5% equity, worth ₹352.9 crore changed hands on Tuesday at an average share price of ₹151 per.
Ola Electric's sales climbed from ₹1,671 Crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, while its net loss decreased from ₹416 Crore reported for the quarter ending March 31, 2024.
On Friday, the firm stated that the board will have its first meeting since the listing on August 14, to release the first quarter results for fiscal year 2025.
