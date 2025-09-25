Ola Electric Muhurat Mahotsav: Day 1 Inventory Sells Out in Just 5 Minutes

Ola Electric kicked off its festive season campaign with a bang, selling out its entire Day 1 inventory of scooters and motorcycles within just five minutes of opening bookings under its “Ola Muhurat Mahotsav.”

The overwhelming response comes on the back of the company’s recently launched “Ola Celebrates India” campaign, which introduced festive prices starting at ₹49,999 for its popular S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles. The rush saw thousands of customers logging in simultaneously to secure their vehicles during the limited Muhurat booking window.

Commenting on the strong start, an Ola Electric spokesperson said: “Ola Muhurat Mahotsav has struck a deep chord with Indians. To be sold out in five minutes on Day 1 shows the strength of our mission—to make EVs accessible to every Indian household. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to see even more Indians join the EV revolution in the days ahead.”

The campaign will continue until October 1, with fresh booking slots opening daily at special Muhurat times.

Ola Electric’s current line-up includes the premium S1 Gen 3 portfolio, featuring the S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh and 4kWh) and the S1 Pro (4kWh and 3kWh), priced between ₹1,20,999 and ₹1,69,999. Its mass-market offerings include the S1 X+ (4kWh) and S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh), starting at ₹81,999. The company also retails Gen 2 S1 Pro and S1 X (4kWh) models, priced at ₹1,18,999 and ₹97,999 respectively.

In the motorcycle category, Ola offers the Roadster X series, comprising the Roadster X+ (4.5kWh) and Roadster X (2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh), with prices ranging from ₹99,999 to ₹1,27,499.

With its Muhurat Mahotsav off to a record-breaking start, Ola Electric is betting big on India’s festive season to accelerate EV adoption across the country.

