Ola Electric Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. The Board of Directors of Ola Electric Mobility Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e., November 08, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)