Tata Power Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

378.75
(0.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11,107.93

6,180.59

7,726.39

7,536.59

yoy growth (%)

79.72

-20

2.51

8.84

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-737.59

-649.07

-610.71

-596.69

As % of sales

6.64

10.5

7.9

7.91

Other costs

-8,822.94

-3,714.54

-4,193.89

-4,345.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

79.42

60.1

54.28

57.66

Operating profit

1,547.4

1,816.98

2,921.79

2,594.05

OPM

13.93

29.39

37.81

34.41

Depreciation

-1,134.23

-668.89

-685.75

-663.21

Interest expense

-2,188.94

-1,518.77

-1,510.38

-1,431.38

Other income

2,987.11

1,248.96

582.62

929.34

Profit before tax

1,211.34

878.28

1,308.28

1,428.8

Taxes

492.96

-100.97

207.82

165.82

Tax rate

40.69

-11.49

15.88

11.6

Minorities and other

-467.83

-46.19

-410.23

-71.74

Adj. profit

1,236.47

731.12

1,105.87

1,522.88

Exceptional items

1,546.46

190.33

-957.75

-4,673.4

Net profit

2,782.93

921.45

148.12

-3,150.52

yoy growth (%)

202.01

522.09

-104.7

-892.5

NPM

25.05

14.9

1.91

-41.8

Tata Power inks pact with ADB for $4.25 Billion clean energy

Tata Power inks pact with ADB for $4.25 Billion clean energy

22 Nov 2024|12:18 PM

The agreement focuses on projects like the 966 MW Solar Wind Hybrid and Pumped Hydro Storage projects, as well as initiatives in energy transition.

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

Tata Power Partners with DGPC to Develop 5,000 MW Clean Energy in Bhutan

Tata Power Partners with DGPC to Develop 5,000 MW Clean Energy in Bhutan

21 Nov 2024|10:11 AM

The collaboration is backed by the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Government of India, marking the largest clean energy partnership between two leading power companies in Asia.

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.

Tata Power Company's Q2 net profit jumps ~6% to ₹927 Crore

Tata Power Company’s Q2 net profit jumps ~6% to ₹927 Crore

4 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

Tata Power reported a solar EPC order book of ₹15,900 Crore in Q2.

Tata Power Company’s Q2 net profit jumps ~6% to ₹927 Crore

Tata Power Company’s Q2 net profit jumps ~6% to ₹927 Crore

31 Oct 2024|03:44 PM

Tata Power reported a solar EPC order book of ₹15,900 Crore in Q2. The company's total installed generation capacity has topped 15 GW.

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

31 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.

Tata Power Seeks ₹221 Crore Insurance for Trombay Plant Fire Losses

Tata Power Seeks ₹221 Crore Insurance for Trombay Plant Fire Losses

31 Oct 2024|12:47 AM

An initial advance of ₹50 Crore has already been provided by the insurer, with the remaining settlement contingent on the final damage assessment.

Tata Power Acquires 40% Stake in Bhutan Hydro Project for ₹830 Crore

Tata Power Acquires 40% Stake in Bhutan Hydro Project for ₹830 Crore

30 Oct 2024|11:09 PM

The acquisition aligns with Tata Power’s strategy to expand its presence in the hydropower sector in South Asia.

Tata Power-DDL Urges Caution During Dussehra

Tata Power-DDL Urges Caution During Dussehra

10 Oct 2024|01:49 PM

According to the statement, Tata Power-DDL is presently carrying out a thorough safety drive to reduce these risks.

