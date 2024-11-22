iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Power Company Ltd News Today

356.35
(-2.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Tata Power inks pact with ADB for $4.25 Billion clean energy

The agreement focuses on projects like the 966 MW Solar Wind Hybrid and Pumped Hydro Storage projects, as well as initiatives in energy transition.

22 Nov 2024|12:18 PM
Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM
Tata Power Partners with DGPC to Develop 5,000 MW Clean Energy in Bhutan

The collaboration is backed by the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Government of India, marking the largest clean energy partnership between two leading power companies in Asia.

21 Nov 2024|10:11 AM
Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM
Tata Power Company’s Q2 net profit jumps ~6% to ₹927 Crore

Tata Power reported a solar EPC order book of ₹15,900 Crore in Q2.

4 Nov 2024|09:20 AM
Tata Power Company’s Q2 net profit jumps ~6% to ₹927 Crore

Tata Power reported a solar EPC order book of ₹15,900 Crore in Q2. The company's total installed generation capacity has topped 15 GW.

31 Oct 2024|03:44 PM
Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.

31 Oct 2024|12:04 PM
Tata Power Seeks ₹221 Crore Insurance for Trombay Plant Fire Losses

An initial advance of ₹50 Crore has already been provided by the insurer, with the remaining settlement contingent on the final damage assessment.

31 Oct 2024|12:47 AM
Tata Power Acquires 40% Stake in Bhutan Hydro Project for ₹830 Crore

The acquisition aligns with Tata Power’s strategy to expand its presence in the hydropower sector in South Asia.

30 Oct 2024|11:09 PM
Tata Power-DDL Urges Caution During Dussehra

According to the statement, Tata Power-DDL is presently carrying out a thorough safety drive to reduce these risks.

10 Oct 2024|01:49 PM

Loading...

