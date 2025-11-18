iifl-logo

Tata Power commissions 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan

18 Nov 2025 , 10:45 AM

Tata Power announced that its renewable unit Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has commissioned NHPC’s 300 MW (AC) DCR-compliant solar project. The project is situated in Karnisar Bhatiyan in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The project utilises advanced DCR cells and bifacial modules and required the installation of around 7.75 lakh solar panels across harsh desert terrain. It shall be built over a period of two and a half years.

At around 10.35 AM, Tata Power was trading 1.26% lower at ₹387.80, against the previous close of ₹392.75 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹394, and ₹387.70, respectively.

The project is expected to supply the entire output to the Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL). Hence, generating about 17,230 Million units of green energy within its life span.

TPREL stated that the project rose from extreme temperatures and difficult vehicle movement via precision and heat-resistant inverters customised for these situations.

With this new commissioning, TPREL’s increasing third-party portfolio. This exceeds 4.9 GW, taking its renewable capacity total to 11.6 GW. Out of the total energy, 5.8 GW energy is operational. Also, the company said that additional 5.8 GW under implementation and expects to come online over the coming two years.

