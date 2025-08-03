Tata Power Q1 Profit Rises 6.2% to ₹1,262 Crore; EBITDA Up 17%

Tata Power Company Ltd reported a 6.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹1,262.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,. This is compared to ₹1,188.6 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations grew 4.6% year-on-year to ₹18,035 crore. This is up from ₹17,294 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. This is supported by continued momentum across its core verticals.

At the operating level, EBITDA rose 17.2% to ₹4,139 crore. This is compared to ₹3,587 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin improved to 23%, up from 20.5%. This surge is reflecting better cost control and a favourable business mix.

The company’s renewables division recorded a sharp 95% year-on-year increase in profit after tax, which stood at ₹531 crore for the quarter. This is driven by increased operational capacity and higher generation.

Tata Power commissioned 94 MW of renewable capacity during the quarter, bringing its total operational renewable portfolio to 5.6 GW. In the rooftop solar segment, the company reported record-breaking performance, with revenue more than doubling to ₹823 crore in Q1 FY26. It achieved over 45,500 rooftop installations during the quarter alone, while PAT from the rooftop segment rose 260% year-on-year to ₹90 crore.

The company commissioned 270 MWp of rooftop solar projects, a 143% increase over the 111 MW commissioned in the same quarter last year. Tata Power retained its leadership position in India’s rooftop solar market, with total installations crossing the 2 lakh mark, and cumulative capacity surpassing 3.4 GWp.

Its solar manufacturing business under TP Solar delivered strong results, posting a profit after tax of ₹100 crore in the first quarter. The manufacturing arm reported ₹1,613 crore in revenue, having produced 949 MW of solar modules and 904 MW of solar cells during the quarter.

TP Solar also sold 107 MW of modules and 54 MW of cells to third-party customers, generating an order value of ₹1,303 crore. The company’s Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business also performed well, with adjusted PAT rising 26% year-on-year to ₹440 crore.

Within this, the Odisha discoms reported a PAT of ₹105 crore, marking a sharp 156% increase from the year-ago period, aided by higher efficiency and regulatory approvals.

Tata Power secured regulatory approval for ₹1,800 crore worth of distribution projects in Maharashtra. It also commissioned new infrastructure projects including a 22kV GIS substation at Vikhroli and a 125 MVAR reactor at Trombay.

The company also continues to expand its geographical footprint in power distribution. It had applied for license extensions in multiple key regions of Maharashtra, including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

During the quarter, Tata Power achieved a new milestone by installing around 30 lakh smart meters across India. This is reflecting its commitment to grid modernization.

In a strategic move, the company commenced cross-border power sales from its 18 MW Suchhu Hydro Electric Project in Bhutan via the power exchange, expanding its regional presence.

Looking ahead, Tata Power plans to add 1.6 GW of utility-scale renewable capacity over the remaining three quarters of FY26 as part of its clean energy transition roadmap. The company is also actively developing six major transmission projects totaling over 2,400 circuit kilometers, with the aim of crossing 7,000 operational Ckm by 2027.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com