Tata Power Commissions Two 765 kV Transmission Corridors in Uttar Pradesh

Tata Power Company Ltd announced the successful commissioning of two major 765 kV extra high voltage transmission corridors in Uttar Pradesh, strengthening the power transmission infrastructure in the northern region and enhancing overall grid reliability across the state.

The newly commissioned corridors include the Mainpuri to Bara transmission line spanning 380 circuit kilometres and the Mainpuri to Unnao transmission line covering 194 circuit kilometres.

Both transmission lines have been developed under the South East UP Power Transmission Company Limited project and together form a critical backbone for stable and reliable power flow within Uttar Pradesh as well as the broader northern power grid.

The project was acquired by Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Limited as part of the resolution process for previously stressed power assets, marking a key step in reviving essential transmission infrastructure.

Resurgent Power Ventures is a joint venture led by Tata Power, ICICI Bank, and global investors, with a focus on strengthening India’s transmission network through strategic asset acquisitions and execution.

Once fully operational, the two 765 kV corridors are expected to facilitate the evacuation of more than 3,000 megawatts of thermal power generated within Uttar Pradesh, supporting grid stability and ensuring long-term energy security for the state.

The execution of the project involved complex engineering and large-scale deployment of resources, including the use of over 42,000 tonnes of transmission tower steel and approximately 6,900 kilometres of conductor stringing.

The project also required the completion of more than 100 major crossings, including railways, rivers, highways, and existing transmission lines, highlighting the technical complexity of the development.

Parts of the transmission corridors pass through forest areas and environmentally sensitive zones, with construction carried out in compliance with all applicable environmental norms and regulatory approvals.

With the commissioning of these two corridors, Tata Power’s operational transmission portfolio has expanded to 5,312 circuit kilometres, while an additional 1,997 circuit kilometres are currently under various stages of construction.

The expansion of Tata Power’s transmission network underscores the company’s growing role in modernising India’s high voltage power infrastructure at a time when enhanced grid capacity is critical to supporting economic growth and rising electricity demand.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com