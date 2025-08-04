Top Stocks for Today - 4th August 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

ITC Limited: The business posted mixed results for the quarter ended June 2025. It posted a 20.60% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹19,749 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter registered a growth of 2.90% to ₹6,261 Crore. However, margins slipped to 31.70% against 37% against the previous corresponding period. Despite overall growth during the period, the business posted a flat net profit at ₹4,912 Crore.

Tata Power: The business posted a 6.20% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹1,262.30 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. It logged a revenue from operations at ₹18,035 Crore. This reflects a 4.6% y-o-y growth against the previous corresponding quarter.

ABB India: The business posted a 20.70% year-on-year decline in its net profit at ₹351.70 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. It reported an EBITDA growth of 27% to ₹441 Crore and margins shrunk to 13%. The company’s board also declared an interim dividend of ₹9.77 per ₹2 equity share.

RailTel Corporation: The company secured an advance work order from BSNL aggregating to ₹166.38 Crore for service-based work. The company expects to execute the order by July 31, 2028, as per the contract terms outlined in BSNL’s AWO.

LIC Housing Finance: The business said that it logged a 4.40% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹1,364 Crore for Q1FY26. It posted a net profit of ₹1,364 Crore against ₹1,306 Crore in the previous corresponding year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com