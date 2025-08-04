iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 4th August 2025

4 Aug 2025 , 08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

ITC Limited: The business posted mixed results for the quarter ended June 2025. It posted a 20.60% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹19,749 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter registered a growth of 2.90% to ₹6,261 Crore. However, margins slipped to 31.70% against 37% against the previous corresponding period. Despite overall growth during the period, the business posted a flat net profit at ₹4,912 Crore.

Tata Power: The business posted a 6.20% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹1,262.30 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. It logged a revenue from operations at ₹18,035 Crore. This reflects a 4.6% y-o-y growth against the previous corresponding quarter. 

ABB India: The business posted a 20.70% year-on-year decline in its net profit at ₹351.70 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. It reported an EBITDA growth of 27% to ₹441 Crore and margins shrunk to 13%. The company’s board also declared an interim dividend of ₹9.77 per ₹2 equity share.

RailTel Corporation: The company secured an advance work order from BSNL aggregating to ₹166.38 Crore for service-based work. The company expects to execute the order by July 31, 2028, as per the contract terms outlined in BSNL’s AWO.

LIC Housing Finance: The business said that it logged a 4.40% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹1,364 Crore for Q1FY26. It posted a net profit of ₹1,364 Crore against ₹1,306 Crore in the previous corresponding year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 4th August 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 4th August 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Aug 2025|08:31 AM
UPL reports ₹88 crore loss in Q1, down from ₹384 crore last year

UPL reports ₹88 crore loss in Q1, down from ₹384 crore last year

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|08:21 PM
Transformers & Rectifiers Q1 Net Profit Triples to ₹67 Crore

Transformers & Rectifiers Q1 Net Profit Triples to ₹67 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|08:10 PM
JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Profit Surges 165% to ₹150 Crore

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Profit Surges 165% to ₹150 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|07:56 PM
ARCIL Files Draft IPO Papers With SEBI

ARCIL Files Draft IPO Papers With SEBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Aug 2025|07:44 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.