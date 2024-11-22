iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Power Company Ltd Board Meeting

370.2
(1.30%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:34:56 PM

Tata Power Co. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
TATA POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Results Q2 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
TATA POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i). the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) and ii). Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Trading Window of the Companys shares was closed from Monday June 24 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - August 6, 2024 In terms of Regulations 30, 33, 52 and 54 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we forward herewith the Audited Standalone Financial Results along with the Auditors Report and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which were approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202415 Apr 2024
TATA POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 8 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 15/04/2024) Financial Results Outcome of the Board Meeting - May 8, 2024 Dividend, Record date , Date of forthcoming Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202415 Jan 2024
TATA POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday February 9 2024 to consider inter alia: i). the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) and ii). Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. The Trading Window of the Companys shares was closed from Monday December 25 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting

Tata Power Co.: Related News

Tata Power inks pact with ADB for $4.25 Billion clean energy

Tata Power inks pact with ADB for $4.25 Billion clean energy

22 Nov 2024|12:18 PM

The agreement focuses on projects like the 966 MW Solar Wind Hybrid and Pumped Hydro Storage projects, as well as initiatives in energy transition.

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

Tata Power Partners with DGPC to Develop 5,000 MW Clean Energy in Bhutan

Tata Power Partners with DGPC to Develop 5,000 MW Clean Energy in Bhutan

21 Nov 2024|10:11 AM

The collaboration is backed by the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Government of India, marking the largest clean energy partnership between two leading power companies in Asia.

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Tata Power Company's Q2 net profit jumps ~6% to ₹927 Crore

Tata Power Company’s Q2 net profit jumps ~6% to ₹927 Crore

4 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

Tata Power reported a solar EPC order book of ₹15,900 Crore in Q2.

Tata Power Company’s Q2 net profit jumps ~6% to ₹927 Crore

Tata Power Company’s Q2 net profit jumps ~6% to ₹927 Crore

31 Oct 2024|03:44 PM

Tata Power reported a solar EPC order book of ₹15,900 Crore in Q2. The company's total installed generation capacity has topped 15 GW.

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

31 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.

Tata Power Seeks ₹221 Crore Insurance for Trombay Plant Fire Losses

Tata Power Seeks ₹221 Crore Insurance for Trombay Plant Fire Losses

31 Oct 2024|12:47 AM

An initial advance of ₹50 Crore has already been provided by the insurer, with the remaining settlement contingent on the final damage assessment.

Tata Power Acquires 40% Stake in Bhutan Hydro Project for ₹830 Crore

Tata Power Acquires 40% Stake in Bhutan Hydro Project for ₹830 Crore

30 Oct 2024|11:09 PM

The acquisition aligns with Tata Power's strategy to expand its presence in the hydropower sector in South Asia.

Tata Power-DDL Urges Caution During Dussehra

Tata Power-DDL Urges Caution During Dussehra

10 Oct 2024|01:49 PM

According to the statement, Tata Power-DDL is presently carrying out a thorough safety drive to reduce these risks.

