Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

TATA POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Results Q2 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

TATA POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i). the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) and ii). Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Trading Window of the Companys shares was closed from Monday June 24 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - August 6, 2024 In terms of Regulations 30, 33, 52 and 54 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we forward herewith the Audited Standalone Financial Results along with the Auditors Report and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which were approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 15 Apr 2024

TATA POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 8 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 15/04/2024) Financial Results Outcome of the Board Meeting - May 8, 2024 Dividend, Record date , Date of forthcoming Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)

