Tata Power unit secures ₹4,500 Crore order from NTPC

Tata Power Company Limited stated that its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC Limited for developing a 200 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy project.

The project’s value is approximately ₹4,500 Crore. The company expects to execute the project within a period of 24 months.

Under the project, assured power supply, customised to meet NTPC’s requirements, is provisioned for, making it a reliable and flexible source of renewable energy.

Last week, Tata Power stated that it has secured an approval from the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC). The project is to install a 100-MW battery energy storage systems (BESS) project.

The company shall install the project across 10 strategic locations over the next two years, stated the company in its filing with the exchanges.

The BESS will allow a swift recovery of power supply to critical infrastructure.

Additionally, the system will utilize reactive power management. This shall improve peak demand efficiency, and bolstering the city’s power infrastructure. The 100 MW system shall be installed across 10 strategically located sites, especially near load centres across Mumbai distribution. These sites shall be centrally monitored and controlled from Tata Power’s System Control Center (PSCC).

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com