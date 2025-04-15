iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Power unit secures ₹4,500 Crore order from NTPC

15 Apr 2025 , 08:58 AM

Tata Power Company Limited stated that its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC Limited for developing a 200 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy project.

The project’s value is approximately ₹4,500 Crore. The company expects to execute the project within a period of 24 months. 

Under the project, assured power supply, customised to meet NTPC’s requirements, is provisioned for, making it a reliable and flexible source of renewable energy.

Last week, Tata Power stated that it has secured an approval from the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC). The project is to install a 100-MW battery energy storage systems (BESS) project. 

The company shall install the project across 10 strategic locations over the next two years, stated the company in its filing with the exchanges.

The BESS will allow a swift recovery of power supply to critical infrastructure.

Additionally, the system will utilize reactive power management. This shall improve peak demand efficiency, and bolstering the city’s power infrastructure. The 100 MW system shall be installed across 10 strategically located sites, especially near load centres across Mumbai distribution. These sites shall be centrally monitored and controlled from Tata Power’s System Control Center (PSCC). 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Tata Power
  • Tata Power Company
  • Tata Power Company News
  • Tata Power Company Updates
  • Tata Power news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Indices may open gap-up on April 15, 2025

Indices may open gap-up on April 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Apr 2025|09:05 AM
Tata Power unit secures ₹4,500 Crore order from NTPC

Tata Power unit secures ₹4,500 Crore order from NTPC

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Apr 2025|08:58 AM
Zydus Lifesciences sets up new unit in France

Zydus Lifesciences sets up new unit in France

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Apr 2025|08:58 AM
GAIL to acquire 26% stake in US LNG project

GAIL to acquire 26% stake in US LNG project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Apr 2025|08:58 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 15th April 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th April 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Apr 2025|06:15 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.