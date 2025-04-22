iifl-logo
Tata Motors, Tata Power RE collaborate to develop wind-solar project

22 Apr 2025 , 07:34 AM

Tata Motors Limited announced that it has entered into a power purchase agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy for co-developing a 131 MW wind-solar hybrid renewable energy project. 

With this collaboration, the two companies plan to generate around 300 Million units of clean electricity annually. The companies expect this project to compensate for more than 2 Lakh tons of CO2 emissions each year, stated the auto major in its statement. 

The integrated wind-solar hybrid project will drive a reliable supply of green, cost-effective energy. This shall be available exclusively to the auto makers’ six manufacturing facilities located in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Also, the company said that this energy will help in production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.

This project redefines and reestablishes the company’s commitment to streamline renewable energy into its operations, said Vishal Badshah, the Vice President of Tata Motors – Operations, Commercial Vehicles.

With this agreement, the company’s facilities situated in Maharashtra and Gujarat will take a headstart towards green manufacturing. This will complement green energy transition initiatives of India, said Pramod Choudhary, Vice President, Operations of Tata Motors Limited.

The auto major reported a 22% year-on-year decline in its net profit at ₹5,451 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024. However, the company reported a marginal growth of 3% in its revenue for the quarter. 

