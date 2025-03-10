Tata Power unit plans to invest ₹49,000 Crore in green projects

Tata Power Company Limited announced that its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Andhra Pradesh to partner on renewable energy projects in the state.

Under the agreement terms, TPREL and the government of Andhra Pradesh will collaborate to explore renewable energy development opportunities of up to 7,000 MW (7 GW). This includes solar, wind, and hybrid projects with or without storage solutions.

The company also informed the bourses that the estimated investment in these projects shall be approximately up to ₹49,000 Crore. This makes it one of the largest renewable energy investments in the state.

The projects are intended to provide a boost to the local economy, apart from contributing to Andhra Pradesh’s clean energy targets. It shall also foster skill development and support livelihoods, ultimately contributing to the socio-economic growth of the state.

The proposed capacities would be set up under Andhra Pradesh’s Integrated Clean Energy Policy (ICE), a landmark clean energy framework that is directed to develop over 160 GW of renewable energy. This shall have an investment potential of ₹10 Lakh Crore.

Under the terms of agreement, TPREL shall conduct preliminary assessments, feasibility studies, and development activities for exploring the viability of these projects.

