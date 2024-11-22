The dividend recommended by the Board is subject to the approval of the Members at the forthcoming 105th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of the Listing Regulations, we enclose herewith copies of the advertisements published in the newspaper regarding Notice of the 105th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 3: 00 pm (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, attached herewith is the Notice along with Explanatory Statement of the 105th AGM of the Company to be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.06.2024) Voting results, scrutinizers report and summary of proceedings of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)