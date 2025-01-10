To the Members of The Tata Power Company Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of The Tata Power Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Managements assessment of appropriateness of Going Concern assumption (as described in Note 44.4.3 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) The Company has current liabilities of 16,198.28 crore and current assets of 5,351.86 crore as at March 31,2024. Our procedures included the following: Current liabilities exceed current assets as at the year end. Given the nature of its business i.e. contracted long term power supply agreements and composition of cost plus contracts leading to stability of cashflows, the Company uses short term borrowings to reduce its borrowing costs. • Obtaining an understanding of the process which includes approval of annual business plan, raising short term borrowings and review of management reporting; Management has made an assessment of the Companys ability to continue as a Going Concern as required by Ind AS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements considering all the available information. • Discussing with management and assessing the assumptions, judgements and estimates used in developing business plan and cash flow projections having regards to past performance and current emerging business trends affecting the business and industry; Going Concern assessment has been identified as a key audit matter considering the significant judgements and estimates involved in the assessment and its dependence upon managements ability to complete the planned divestments, raising long term capital and / or successful refinancing. • Assessing the cashflow projections with our expectations based on our understanding of the Companys business; • Assessing the Companys ability to refinance its short- term obligation based on the past trends, credit ratings, analysis of solvency and liquidity ratios and ability to generate cash flows and access to capital; • Assessing the disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements Revenue recognition and accrual of regulatory deferrals (as described in Note 19, Note 31, Note 40(a),(b) and (d) of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) In the regulated generation, transmission and distribution business of the Company, tariff is determined by the regulator on cost plus return on equity basis wherein the cost is subject to prudential norms. The Company invoices its customers on the basis of pre-approved tariff which is based on budget and is subject to true up. Our procedures included the following: The Company recognizes revenue as the amount invoiced to customers based on pre-approved tariff rates agreed with regulator. As the Company is entitled to a fixed return on equity, the difference between the revenue recognized and entitlement as per the regulation is recognized as regulatory assets / liabilities. The Company has recognized 2,027.88 crore for generation and transmission business and 2,245.44 crore for distribution business as accruals as at March 31, 2024. • Read the Companys accounting policies with respect to revenue recognition and accrual of regulatory deferrals and assessing its compliance with Ind AS 114 "Regulatory Deferral Accounts" and Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contract with Customers"; Accruals are determined based on tariff regulations and past tariff orders and are subject to verification and approval by the regulators. Further the costs incurred are subject to prudential checks and prescribed norms. Significant judgements are made in determining the accruals including interpretation of tariff regulations. • Performing test of controls over revenue recognition and accrual of regulatory deferrals through inspection of evidence of performance of these controls; Further, some of the claims made by the Company has been disallowed by the Regulators which has been challenged by the Company and the matters are pending with various authorities. As at March 31, 2024, the total outstanding receivable related to these litigations amount to 1,937.63 crore. • Performing substantive audit procedures including: Mundra power generation plant: - Read the executed PPAs with the customer, tariff regulations and tariff orders and evaluating relevant clauses to understand managements assessment of the Companys right vis-a-vis the customers; The Company sells power to customers in accordance with the long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) entered into with them. - Evaluating the key assumptions used by the Company by comparing it with prior years, past precedents and the legal opinion obtained by the management; As per the PPA, the Companys entitlement to capacity revenue is dependent on availability declared. Accordingly, the Group accrues capacity revenue based on the actual declared capacity. - Considering the independence, objectivity and competence of managements expert; During the current year and previous year, the Company has supplied power as per the directions issued by Ministry of Power (MoP) under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003 for the notified period. Accordingly, the Company has recognized revenue based on the MoP Directions, the related CERC orders for determination of tariff and legal opinion for disputed matters. Of the total revenue recognized by the Company during the notified period, 1,309.89 crore pertaining to current year is disputed by the customers. - Assessing managements evaluation of the likely outcome of the key disputes based on past precedents and / or advice of managements expert; Revenue recognition and accrual of regulatory deferrals is a key audit matter considering the significance of the amount, interpretation of clauses in PPA, tariff regulations and tariff orders and significant judgements involved in the determination of revenue and regulatory accruals. - Assessing the impact recognized by the Company in respect of tariff orders received and revenue recognized based on ongoing litigations; - Reading the legal opinion obtained by the management for assessing the Companys right with respect to claims with customers and power supply to customers; - Assessing the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 114 "Regulatory Deferral Accounts" and Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contract with Customers". Impairment of assets (as described in Note 5a, 5b and 5c of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) At the end of every reporting period, the Company assesses whether there is any indication that an asset or cash generating unit (CGU) may be impaired. If any such indication exists, the Company estimates the recoverable amount of the asset or CGU. Our procedures included the following: The determination of recoverable amount, being the higher of fair value less costs to sell and value-in-use involves significant estimates, assumptions and judgements of the long-term financial projections. • Read the Companys accounting policies with respect to impairment in accordance with Ind AS 36 "Impairment of assets"; The Company is carrying impairment provision amounting to 310.94 crore with respect to Mundra CGU (comprising of Mundra power plant, investment in companies owning coal mines and related infrastructure). During the year the Company has reassessed its impairment assessment with respect to the Mundra CGUs and no additional impairment provisions has been recognized. • Performing test of controls over key financial controls related to accounting, valuation and recoverability of assets through inspection of evidence; Impairment of assets is a key audit matter considering the significance of the carrying value, estimations and the significant judgements involved in the impairment assessment including identification of CGU, projected generation, coal prices, exchange rate, energy prices post power purchase agreement period and weighted average cost of capital. • Performing substantive audit procedures including: - Evaluating managements process of identification of CGUs for impairment assessment. - Obtaining the managements impairment assessment; - Evaluating the key assumptions including projected generation, coal prices, exchange rate, energy prices post power purchase agreement period and weighted average cost of capital by comparing them with prior years and external data, where available; - Obtaining and evaluating the sensitivity analysis; Assessing the disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 36 "Impairment of assets".

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian

Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. •

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in the paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) I n our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 39 and 40 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 11 and 25 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. a) The management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 21 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights, as described in Note 50 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date of The Tata Power Company Limited

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in Note 5a 5b and Note 18a to the standalone Ind AS financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except those as indicated in the below mentioned table as at March 31, 2024 for which title deeds / lease agreements are not in name of the Company.

Description of Property Gross carrying value (Rs crore) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company Land at Dehrand* 225.65 Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) No Since 2015 till date The land was acquired from MIDC; which the Company is now in process of selling it back to MIDC. Hence, the Company has not transferred the title deed of the land in its name. Land at Mundra 0.09 Sushilaba Fatehsinh Zala No Since April 1,2020 till date. Merger order dated March 31, 2022 It is an agricultural land which is not converted to non-agricultural land and hence title deed is not registered in the name of the Company. Land at Haldia 4.18 Tata Steel Limited (TSL)** No Since 2009 till date Land taken on sub lease from Tata Steel, pending finalisation of agreement. Ongoing arbitration between TSL and KPT.

* Asset classified as held for sale

**taken on lease from Kolkata Port Trust (KPT)

Certain title deeds of the immovable Properties, in the nature of freehold land and buildings, as indicated in the below mentioned cases, which were acquired pursuant to a Composite Scheme of Arrangement of merger between Coastal Gujarat Power Limited and The Tata Power Company Limited approved by National Company Law Tribunals (NCLT) Order dated March 31,2022, and Scheme of Amalgamation of Chemical Terminal Trombay Limited and The Tata Power Company Limited approved by NCLT order dated July 27, 2017, are not individually held in the name of the Company as on March 31, 2024.

Description of Property Gross carrying value (Rs crore) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company Land at Trombay 0.88 Chemical Terminal Trombay Ltd. (erstwhile subsidiary) No Since 2017 till date Land is acquired by the Company on account of Amalgamation. Land is in name of erstwhile Company Land and Building at Mundra 872.70 Coastal Gujarat Power Limited (erstwhile subsidiary) No Since April 1,2020 till date. Merger order dated March 31, 2022 Land and Building are acquired by the Company on account of merger. Land and Building are in name of erstwhile Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in Note 29 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore in aggregate from banks and / or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are generally in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company except as follows:

Rs crore

Quarter ended Value per books of accounts Value per quarterly return / statement Discrepancy September 2023 1,035.13 998.11 Lower reporting of trade payables by 37.02 crore* September 2023 4,112.31 4,123.72 Higher trade receivables reported by 11.41 crore* December 2023 458.82 406.48 Lower reporting of trade payables by 52.34 crore*

* Subsequent to the year end, Company has submitted the revised statement for quarter ended September 2023 and December 2023 and the receivable and payable balances as per revised statement are in agreement with the books of accounts.

iii. (a) During the year the Company has provided loans and stood guarantee to the companies as follows:

Rs crore

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Subsidiaries 184.22 Nil 2.10 Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 5,532.09 Nil 2.10 Nil

(b) During the year, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans during the year to companies where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the generation of electricity, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature ofthe dues Amount Rs crore Period for which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Customs Act, 1961 Customs Duty 34.43 2011-12 and 2012-13 The Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) 0.31 2004-05 and 2005-06 CESTAT 23.87* 2011-12 and 2012-13 Supreme Court The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Cess Act, 1977 Cess 2.08 2009-10 Chairman, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 65.08 2010-11 Supreme Court 35.92 2014-15 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Tax deducted at source (TDS) 40.15# 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) The Finance Act, 1994 Service tax .375.29 July 2012 to June 2017 High Court 5.86 2011-12 to 2014-15 CESTAT 0.25 2007-08 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 Property Tax 21.50 2010-11 to 2023-24 Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai

*net of amount paid under protest of 52.45 crore for Custom Duty # net of amount paid under protest of 10.04 crore for TDS liability

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has used funds raised on short-term basis in the form of short-term loans, cash credits from banks, commercial papers, inter corporate deposits and other financial liabilities aggregating to 6,611.96 crore for long-term purposes.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the cost auditor or secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Group has five CICs which are registered with the Reserve Bank of India and two CICs which are not required to be registered with the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 44 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 35 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 35 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of The Tata Power Company Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of The Tata Power Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.