Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

One97 Communications Ltd announced on Monday that its board of directors have approved a rights issue investment of ₹300 Crore in Paytm Money. The company also plans to infuse ₹155 Crore in Paytm Services to bolster its core businesses.

The company also informed the bourses and shareholders that it will merge its Foster Payment and First Games subsidiaries for creating a simplified group structure.

Paytm further informed that its gaming business First Games has taken an exit from real-money gaming business. This development comes after the government’s recent announcement of the “Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2005.”

The company, hence, stated that after the announcement of the enactment, First Games informed that it will continue to offer only such online social games that are permitted by the said Act and has wound up its money gaming business.

The company also noted that its exposure to the segment shall remain limited through social gaming operations.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, One 97 Communications posted a net profit of ₹122.50 Crore. This was manyfolds higher than the net loss of ₹839 Crore reported in the previous corresponding period.

The business posted a 27.70% y-o-y growth in its revenue for the quarter at ₹1,917.50 Crore. It logged other income of ₹241 Crore in the quarter under review.

