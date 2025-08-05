Antfin may pare 5.84% stake in Paytm via block deal

As per the reports, Alibaba Group firm Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV is planning to sell a 5.84% equity stake in One 97 Communications, a Paytm parent company. The transaction will take place through block deals.

The reports suggested that the aggregate deal size is worth ₹3,800 Crore. The floor price per share of this deal is fixed at ₹1,020. The company shall execute the transaction as a clean-out trade. Hence, Antfin will offload its entire shareholding in One 97 Communications. The company plans to offload its entire remaining stake in one tranche.

One 97 Communications announced a net profit of ₹122.50 Crore for the first time since listing, supported by higher income. In the previous corresponding period, the business reported a net loss of ₹839 Crore.

The business posted other income of ₹241 Crore. This was higher against ₹138 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The business announced a 27.70% year-on-year growth in its revenue for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹1,917.50 Crore. The company also turned profitable at the EBITDA level, at ₹71.50 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business posted an EBITDA loss of ₹793 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com