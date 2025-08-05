iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Antfin may pare 5.84% stake in Paytm via block deal

5 Aug 2025 , 09:04 AM

As per the reports, Alibaba Group firm Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV is planning to sell a 5.84% equity stake in One 97 Communications, a Paytm parent company. The transaction will take place through block deals. 

The reports suggested that the aggregate deal size is worth ₹3,800 Crore. The floor price per share of this deal is fixed at ₹1,020. The company shall execute the transaction as a clean-out trade. Hence, Antfin will offload its entire shareholding in One 97 Communications. The company plans to offload its entire remaining stake in one tranche.

One 97 Communications announced a net profit of ₹122.50 Crore for the first time since listing, supported by higher income. In the previous corresponding period, the business reported a net loss of ₹839 Crore. 

The business posted other income of ₹241 Crore. This was higher against ₹138 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The business announced a 27.70% year-on-year growth in its revenue for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹1,917.50 Crore. The company also turned profitable at the EBITDA level, at ₹71.50 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business posted an EBITDA loss of ₹793 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • One 97 Communications
  • One 97 Communications News
  • One 97 Communications Updates
  • Paytm Block Deal
  • Paytm News
  • Paytm Stake
  • Paytm Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 5, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 5, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|01:59 PM
RailTel Wins ₹216 Crore Safe City Project from Bihar Govt

RailTel Wins ₹216 Crore Safe City Project from Bihar Govt

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|01:48 PM
Delta Corp posts 36.10% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Delta Corp posts 36.10% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|01:18 PM
Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Updates: Net Profit slips 10.20% y-o-y

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Updates: Net Profit slips 10.20% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|01:15 PM
BEML Bags ₹282 Crore Defence Contract for 8x8 High Mobility Vehicles

BEML Bags ₹282 Crore Defence Contract for 8x8 High Mobility Vehicles

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|12:51 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.