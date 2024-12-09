Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

One 97 Communications Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 21, 2024

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

One 97 Communications Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 17, 2024

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 16 May 2024

One 97 Communications Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter & Year Ended March 31, 2024 Mr. Ripunjai Gaur, Chief Business Officer of the Company has been designated as a Senior Management Personnel of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 4 May 2024

Board meeting Outcome for Board meeting held on May 04, 2024 Resignation of Mr. Bhavesh Gupta, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company Intimation of allotment of 87,373 equity shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under Employee Stock Option Plan

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024

Formation of a Group Advisory Committee on compliance & regulatory matters

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 5 Jan 2024