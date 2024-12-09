|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|One 97 Communications Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 21, 2024
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|One 97 Communications Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jun 2024
|17 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 17, 2024
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|One 97 Communications Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter & Year Ended March 31, 2024 Mr. Ripunjai Gaur, Chief Business Officer of the Company has been designated as a Senior Management Personnel of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 May 2024
|4 May 2024
|Board meeting Outcome for Board meeting held on May 04, 2024 Resignation of Mr. Bhavesh Gupta, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company Intimation of allotment of 87,373 equity shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under Employee Stock Option Plan
|Board Meeting
|1 Mar 2024
|1 Mar 2024
|Enclosing Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|Formation of a Group Advisory Committee on compliance & regulatory matters
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|5 Jan 2024
|One 97 Communications Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Award of Order Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 19, 2024 Intimation of Incorporation of one or more wholly owned subsidiaries in the GIFT International Financial Services Centre, Gujarat, India Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.01.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.Read More
After onboarding was delayed earlier in the year in accordance with RBI regulations, this clearance was conveyed via a letter dated October 22, 2024.Read More
In the second quarter of FY 2025, Paytm reported a profit of Rs 930 crore, exceeding forecasts.Read More
Reports stated that around 47.2 lakh Paytm shares were sold for an average price of ₹701 per share.Read More
The approval is a significant development for PPSL, as it paves the way for the company to move forward with its application for a payment aggregator (PA) licence.Read More
Paytm shares jumped 2.5% on the BSE to a day high of Rs 559.65, while Zomato shares increased roughly 1% to Rs 257.80.Read More
This increase occurred following the company's clarification of the SEBI show-cause notice issued to founder Vijay Shekhar SharmaRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
According to the offer document, VSS Holdings Trust is fully owned by Sharma.Read More
Paytm is also seeking approval for the reappointment of Ravi Chandra Adusumalli, Elevation Capital's Founder and Co-Managing Partner.Read More
