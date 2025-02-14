Top Stocks for Today - 14th February 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Paytm: The company informed the bourses that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has passed a settlement order on Paytm Money, which is a subsidiary of digital financial services company Paytm. As part of the settlement, the company is to pay ₹45.5 Lakh to resolve several compliance issues that the regulator has noticed. Therefore, allowing Paytm Money to dodge further legal proceedings related to violations flagged by SEBI.

Bank of Baroda: In its meeting held on Thursday, February 13, 2025, the bank has approved the proposal to raise up to ₹8,500 Crore. Bank of Baroda intends to raise funds via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or any other suitable modes, subject to approvals from regulatory authorities.

Kalpataru Projects: The company has posted a marginal of 0.7% in its Q3 net profit at ₹142 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹141 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company stated that its revenue from operations witnessed a growth of 17.10% to ₹5,732.50 Crore as compared to ₹4,895.80 Crore in the same quarter of previous reporting period.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT services company announced that it has entered into an agreement to lead the end-to-end IT transformation of UPM. The digital transformation is directed to accelerate UPM’s growth, enhance user experience, and enable the adoption of AI-first operating models.

Mahindra Lifespaces: The company announced that it is planning to raise up to ₹1,500 Crore via a rights issue. The company also stated that it shall fix the record date soon.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com