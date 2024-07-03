iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Share Price

468.1
(0.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:59:58 PM

  • Open469.1
  • Day's High473.55
  • 52 Wk High678.8
  • Prev. Close464.9
  • Day's Low461.4
  • 52 Wk Low 452.1
  • Turnover (lac)598.3
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value97.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,259.58
  • Div. Yield0.57
No Records Found

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

469.1

Prev. Close

464.9

Turnover(Lac.)

598.3

Day's High

473.55

Day's Low

461.4

52 Week's High

678.8

52 Week's Low

452.1

Book Value

97.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,259.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.57

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Apr, 2024

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.65

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

25 Nov 2024|10:36 AM

The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

28 Oct 2024|01:05 PM

Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

24 Oct 2024|01:53 PM

The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.

Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

5 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.15%

Non-Promoter- 30.72%

Institutions: 30.72%

Non-Institutions: 18.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

155.01

154.67

154.52

51.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,387.76

1,458.08

1,336.78

1,394.06

Net Worth

1,542.77

1,612.75

1,491.3

1,445.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

252.8

89.63

439.88

475

yoy growth (%)

182.03

-79.62

-7.39

-30.2

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-72.54

-65.31

-71.62

-59.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-81.62

-69.66

7.48

78.93

Depreciation

-6.17

-6.64

-7.25

-3.95

Tax paid

20.39

17.42

3.82

-25.81

Working capital

52.22

-96.34

-189.87

51.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

182.03

-79.62

-7.39

-30.2

Op profit growth

17.23

65.2

-278.02

5.44

EBIT growth

16.49

-808.09

-91.84

11.52

Net profit growth

-182.1

-76.88

-525.43

8.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

212.09

606.61

393.55

166.25

610.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

212.09

606.61

393.55

166.25

610.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

246.51

238.88

201.79

33.68

34.98

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Anish Shah

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ameet Hariani

Independent Director

Amrita Chowdhury

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Shah

Non Executive Director

ASHA PARTHASARATHI KHARGA

Non Executive Director

Rucha Nanavati

Independent Director

Anuj Puri

Managing Director & CEO

AMIT SINHA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

Summary

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) is one of the leading real estate development companies in India. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd came into existence with the Demerger of the Property Development Division of Great Eastern Shipping. MLDL was incorporated on 16th March, 1999 as a Private Limited Company and on 18th August, 1999, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company under the name of Gesco Corporation Limited. The Company along with its subsidiary companies is engaged in the development of residential projects and large formats developments such as integrated cities and industrial clusters. It is running in the platforms of design, development, construction and marketing of residential and commercial projects. In addition, it has a landbank with development potential aggregating around 5.74 msft . Mahindra Lifespaces development portfolio comprises premium residential projects; value homes under the Mahindra Happinestr brand; and integrated cities and industrial clusters under the Mahindra World City and Origins by Mahindra brands respectively. The Company had entered into a Joint Venture with Regus PLC, U.K. during the year 2000-01 and also incorporated one JV Company in India to provide operation of business centres initially in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. To have a nationwide presence in the property services sector the company had set up a subsidiary compan
Company FAQs

What is the Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd share price today?

The Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹468.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is ₹7259.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is 0 and 4.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is ₹452.1 and ₹678.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd?

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.25%, 3 Years at 23.14%, 1 Year at -14.88%, 6 Month at -21.71%, 3 Month at -11.35% and 1 Month at -7.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.15 %
Institutions - 30.73 %
Public - 18.12 %

