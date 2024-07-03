Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹469.1
Prev. Close₹464.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹598.3
Day's High₹473.55
Day's Low₹461.4
52 Week's High₹678.8
52 Week's Low₹452.1
Book Value₹97.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,259.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.57
The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.Read More
Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.Read More
The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.Read More
In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
155.01
154.67
154.52
51.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,387.76
1,458.08
1,336.78
1,394.06
Net Worth
1,542.77
1,612.75
1,491.3
1,445.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
252.8
89.63
439.88
475
yoy growth (%)
182.03
-79.62
-7.39
-30.2
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-72.54
-65.31
-71.62
-59.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-81.62
-69.66
7.48
78.93
Depreciation
-6.17
-6.64
-7.25
-3.95
Tax paid
20.39
17.42
3.82
-25.81
Working capital
52.22
-96.34
-189.87
51.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
182.03
-79.62
-7.39
-30.2
Op profit growth
17.23
65.2
-278.02
5.44
EBIT growth
16.49
-808.09
-91.84
11.52
Net profit growth
-182.1
-76.88
-525.43
8.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
212.09
606.61
393.55
166.25
610.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
212.09
606.61
393.55
166.25
610.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
246.51
238.88
201.79
33.68
34.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Anish Shah
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ameet Hariani
Independent Director
Amrita Chowdhury
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Shah
Non Executive Director
ASHA PARTHASARATHI KHARGA
Non Executive Director
Rucha Nanavati
Independent Director
Anuj Puri
Managing Director & CEO
AMIT SINHA
Reports by Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
Summary
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) is one of the leading real estate development companies in India. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd came into existence with the Demerger of the Property Development Division of Great Eastern Shipping. MLDL was incorporated on 16th March, 1999 as a Private Limited Company and on 18th August, 1999, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company under the name of Gesco Corporation Limited. The Company along with its subsidiary companies is engaged in the development of residential projects and large formats developments such as integrated cities and industrial clusters. It is running in the platforms of design, development, construction and marketing of residential and commercial projects. In addition, it has a landbank with development potential aggregating around 5.74 msft . Mahindra Lifespaces development portfolio comprises premium residential projects; value homes under the Mahindra Happinestr brand; and integrated cities and industrial clusters under the Mahindra World City and Origins by Mahindra brands respectively. The Company had entered into a Joint Venture with Regus PLC, U.K. during the year 2000-01 and also incorporated one JV Company in India to provide operation of business centres initially in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. To have a nationwide presence in the property services sector the company had set up a subsidiary compan
The Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹468.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is ₹7259.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is 0 and 4.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is ₹452.1 and ₹678.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.25%, 3 Years at 23.14%, 1 Year at -14.88%, 6 Month at -21.71%, 3 Month at -11.35% and 1 Month at -7.52%.
