Summary

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) is one of the leading real estate development companies in India. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd came into existence with the Demerger of the Property Development Division of Great Eastern Shipping. MLDL was incorporated on 16th March, 1999 as a Private Limited Company and on 18th August, 1999, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company under the name of Gesco Corporation Limited. The Company along with its subsidiary companies is engaged in the development of residential projects and large formats developments such as integrated cities and industrial clusters. It is running in the platforms of design, development, construction and marketing of residential and commercial projects. In addition, it has a landbank with development potential aggregating around 5.74 msft . Mahindra Lifespaces development portfolio comprises premium residential projects; value homes under the Mahindra Happinestr brand; and integrated cities and industrial clusters under the Mahindra World City and Origins by Mahindra brands respectively. The Company had entered into a Joint Venture with Regus PLC, U.K. during the year 2000-01 and also incorporated one JV Company in India to provide operation of business centres initially in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. To have a nationwide presence in the property services sector the company had set up a subsidiary compan

