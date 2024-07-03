Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
197.8
351.24
231.79
110.26
509.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
197.8
351.24
231.79
110.26
509.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
127.4
201.13
84.38
26.67
50.77
Total Income
325.2
552.37
316.17
136.93
560.29
Total Expenditure
314.8
433.98
285.6
166.67
514.92
PBIDT
10.4
118.39
30.57
-29.74
45.37
Interest
4.78
7.55
4.98
9.11
6.33
PBDT
5.62
110.84
25.59
-38.85
39.04
Depreciation
9.91
9.1
4.26
5.31
5.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.49
2.78
3.8
3.47
4.39
Deferred Tax
-33.6
-3.33
-6.52
-3.97
-1.32
Reported Profit After Tax
26.82
102.29
24.05
-43.66
30.14
Minority Interest After NP
0.06
1.41
6.38
0.84
-0.35
Net Profit after Minority Interest
26.76
100.88
17.67
-44.5
30.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
65.95
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
26.76
34.93
17.67
-44.5
30.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.73
6.53
1.15
-8.66
5.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
154.97
154.61
154.49
51.38
51.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.25
33.7
13.18
-26.97
8.9
PBDTM(%)
2.84
31.55
11.04
-35.23
7.66
PATM(%)
13.55
29.12
10.37
-39.59
5.91
The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.Read More
Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.Read More
The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.Read More
In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.Read More
