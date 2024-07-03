iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

197.8

351.24

231.79

110.26

509.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

197.8

351.24

231.79

110.26

509.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

127.4

201.13

84.38

26.67

50.77

Total Income

325.2

552.37

316.17

136.93

560.29

Total Expenditure

314.8

433.98

285.6

166.67

514.92

PBIDT

10.4

118.39

30.57

-29.74

45.37

Interest

4.78

7.55

4.98

9.11

6.33

PBDT

5.62

110.84

25.59

-38.85

39.04

Depreciation

9.91

9.1

4.26

5.31

5.83

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.49

2.78

3.8

3.47

4.39

Deferred Tax

-33.6

-3.33

-6.52

-3.97

-1.32

Reported Profit After Tax

26.82

102.29

24.05

-43.66

30.14

Minority Interest After NP

0.06

1.41

6.38

0.84

-0.35

Net Profit after Minority Interest

26.76

100.88

17.67

-44.5

30.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

65.95

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

26.76

34.93

17.67

-44.5

30.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.73

6.53

1.15

-8.66

5.94

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

154.97

154.61

154.49

51.38

51.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.25

33.7

13.18

-26.97

8.9

PBDTM(%)

2.84

31.55

11.04

-35.23

7.66

PATM(%)

13.55

29.12

10.37

-39.59

5.91

Mahindra Life.: Related NEWS

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion
25 Nov 2024|10:36 AM

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

25 Nov 2024|10:36 AM

The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%
28 Oct 2024|01:05 PM

Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

28 Oct 2024|01:05 PM

Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR
24 Oct 2024|01:53 PM

Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

24 Oct 2024|01:53 PM

The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.

Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru
5 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

5 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.

