Mahindra Lifespace Appoints Parijat Dey as Chief Technology Officer

30 Aug 2025 , 08:15 PM

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has appointed Parijat Dey as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective September 1, 2025, following approval from the company’s board.

Dey comes with more than 18 years of experience in digital transformation, enterprise technology, and innovation. She began her career with Infosys Technologies after completing her B.E. in Electrical Engineering from NIT Jamshedpur and an MBA in Marketing from ISB Hyderabad.

Over the years, she has held senior leadership roles across industries. At Viacom18 Media, she led enterprise technology and data engineering, overseeing the rollout of over 25 enterprise applications and the development of a Big Data platform on Microsoft Azure.

Since December 2020, she has been with PwC Acceleration Center India as Director – Head of AI, Technology, and Innovation, where she drove large-scale AI initiatives spanning seven global locations.

Mahindra Lifespace, part of the Mahindra Group, has a development footprint of 41.11 million sq ft across residential projects in seven cities, along with over 5,000 acres under development and management in its integrated and industrial clusters.

In its latest quarterly results, the company posted a 302.8% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹51.24 crore in Q1 FY26, even as revenue from operations fell nearly 32% year-on-year to ₹31.97 crore.

