Mahindra Lifespace Bags Two Redevelopment Projects in Mumbai

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, a leading development company in real estate sector, has been awarded two redevelopment projects in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai.

The projects are expected to generate ₹1,200 crore in revenue, and will be executed under the Maharashtra’s cluster development scheme. The projects for redeveloping the residential societies have been awarded to the company as the preferred partner. The initiative is part of Mahindra Lifespace’s strategic expansion in Mumbai’s prime residential markets.

Mahindra Lifespace has two major business verticals:

Residential projects operated under the mahindra lifespaces and mahindra happinest brands

Integrated Cities & Industrial ClustersUnder Mahindra World City & Origins by Mahindra

The new projects reflect the company’s focus on melding urban regeneration with sustainable housing solutions.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is closed at ₹314.40 which is a 3% gain than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 48% dip in the last one year, and 1.2% gain in the last one month.