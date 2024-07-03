iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Half Yearly Results

451.75
(-1.73%)
Jan 8, 2025|02:39:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

195.75

96.28

115.81

442.27

164.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

195.75

96.28

115.81

442.27

164.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

99.75

201.33

45.18

88.62

150.26

Total Income

295.5

297.61

160.99

530.89

314.6

Total Expenditure

285.04

189.36

193.83

481.06

235.66

PBIDT

10.46

108.25

-32.84

49.83

78.94

Interest

13.03

2.94

4.45

6.65

4.26

PBDT

-2.57

105.31

-37.29

43.18

74.68

Depreciation

8.34

7.64

6.09

6.53

5.67

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.23

0.9

1.62

1.92

1.61

Deferred Tax

-10.87

-24.73

-21.8

0.09

-0.79

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.27

121.5

-23.2

34.64

68.19

Minority Interest After NP

0.03

0.02

0.04

0.88

0.52

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.3

121.48

-23.24

33.76

67.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

33.98

33.03

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.3

121.48

-23.24

-0.21

34.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.08

7.84

-1.5

2.18

4.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

155.06

155.01

154.67

154.67

154.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.34

112.43

-28.35

11.26

48.03

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-0.64

126.19

-20.03

7.83

41.49

Mahindra Life.: Related NEWS

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

25 Nov 2024|10:36 AM

The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

28 Oct 2024|01:05 PM

Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

24 Oct 2024|01:53 PM

The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.

Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

5 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.

