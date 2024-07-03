Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
195.75
96.28
115.81
442.27
164.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
195.75
96.28
115.81
442.27
164.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
99.75
201.33
45.18
88.62
150.26
Total Income
295.5
297.61
160.99
530.89
314.6
Total Expenditure
285.04
189.36
193.83
481.06
235.66
PBIDT
10.46
108.25
-32.84
49.83
78.94
Interest
13.03
2.94
4.45
6.65
4.26
PBDT
-2.57
105.31
-37.29
43.18
74.68
Depreciation
8.34
7.64
6.09
6.53
5.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.23
0.9
1.62
1.92
1.61
Deferred Tax
-10.87
-24.73
-21.8
0.09
-0.79
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.27
121.5
-23.2
34.64
68.19
Minority Interest After NP
0.03
0.02
0.04
0.88
0.52
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.3
121.48
-23.24
33.76
67.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
33.98
33.03
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.3
121.48
-23.24
-0.21
34.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.08
7.84
-1.5
2.18
4.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
155.06
155.01
154.67
154.67
154.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.34
112.43
-28.35
11.26
48.03
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-0.64
126.19
-20.03
7.83
41.49
The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.Read More
Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.Read More
The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.Read More
In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.Read More
