Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Key Ratios

412.15
(-0.41%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:29:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

136.72

-72.78

7.9

-25.71

Op profit growth

-4.29

64.57

-198.93

14.09

EBIT growth

3.02

167.16

-116.8

10.5

Net profit growth

-315.35

-62.9

-291.48

-1.2

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-22.73

-56.24

-9.3

10.14

EBIT margin

-20.66

-47.47

-4.83

31.05

Net profit margin

39.25

-43.15

-31.65

17.83

RoCE

-4

-3.98

-1.27

6.93

RoNW

2.25

-1.07

-2.57

1.34

RoA

1.9

-0.9

-2.08

0.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.47

-13.9

-37.88

20.14

Dividend per share

2

0

0

6

Cash EPS

9.57

-15.32

-39.15

18.84

Book value per share

115.74

317.43

331.23

401.11

Valuation ratios

P/E

37.86

-13.65

-1.67

7.32

P/CEPS

41.39

-12.39

-1.62

7.82

P/B

3.42

0.59

0.19

0.36

EV/EBIDTA

-82.69

-42.2

-49.68

14.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

30.49

Tax payout

-71.08

-7.04

-4.55

-23.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

68.77

187.47

77.54

71.33

Inventory days

1,292.22

2,798.11

632.29

671.62

Creditor days

-116.45

-184.39

-87.96

-142.65

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

12.48

7.19

3.87

-4.25

Net debt / equity

0.03

0.06

0.06

0.15

Net debt / op. profit

-0.67

-1.17

-1.84

5.71

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-21.24

-45.53

-13.44

-11.66

Other costs

-101.49

-110.7

-95.85

-78.19

Mahindra Life. : related Articles

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|10:36 AM

The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|01:05 PM

Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|01:53 PM

The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.

Read More

