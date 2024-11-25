Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
136.72
-72.78
7.9
-25.71
Op profit growth
-4.29
64.57
-198.93
14.09
EBIT growth
3.02
167.16
-116.8
10.5
Net profit growth
-315.35
-62.9
-291.48
-1.2
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-22.73
-56.24
-9.3
10.14
EBIT margin
-20.66
-47.47
-4.83
31.05
Net profit margin
39.25
-43.15
-31.65
17.83
RoCE
-4
-3.98
-1.27
6.93
RoNW
2.25
-1.07
-2.57
1.34
RoA
1.9
-0.9
-2.08
0.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.47
-13.9
-37.88
20.14
Dividend per share
2
0
0
6
Cash EPS
9.57
-15.32
-39.15
18.84
Book value per share
115.74
317.43
331.23
401.11
Valuation ratios
P/E
37.86
-13.65
-1.67
7.32
P/CEPS
41.39
-12.39
-1.62
7.82
P/B
3.42
0.59
0.19
0.36
EV/EBIDTA
-82.69
-42.2
-49.68
14.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
30.49
Tax payout
-71.08
-7.04
-4.55
-23.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
68.77
187.47
77.54
71.33
Inventory days
1,292.22
2,798.11
632.29
671.62
Creditor days
-116.45
-184.39
-87.96
-142.65
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
12.48
7.19
3.87
-4.25
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.06
0.06
0.15
Net debt / op. profit
-0.67
-1.17
-1.84
5.71
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-21.24
-45.53
-13.44
-11.66
Other costs
-101.49
-110.7
-95.85
-78.19
The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.Read More
Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.Read More
The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.Read More
In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.Read More
