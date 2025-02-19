iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra Lifespaces and Livingstone Infra join hand for ₹1,650 Crore

19 Feb 2025 , 01:22 PM

On Tuesday, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited announced that it has partnered with Livingstone Infra Private Limited for a redevelopment project in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. The project has a gross development (GDV) value of ₹1,650 Crore.
This development pins Mahindra Lifespaces’ strategic expansion into South Mumbai’s premium real estate market by developing residences that contribute to Mumbai’s urban renewal.
The redevelopment is directed at showcasing cutting-edge design, sustainable elements, and premium amenities, enhancing the city’s skyline.
The project is situated in the upscale Mahalaxmi area, and enjoys a prime position in one of South Mumbai’s most-loved neighbourhoods. The location has excellent connectivity, ensuring ease of access to major business areas, essential services, and leisure destinations across South Mumbai.
The company has recently acquired 8.2 acres of land in North Bengaluru via its subsidiary Anthurium Developers Limited, announced the company on February 18. The stated land parcel has a developable potential of approximately 0.9 million square feet and has a projected GDV of ₹1,000 Crore.
The site is located off the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway. It offers proximity to the international airport, key social infrastructure, and IT hubs. It is positioned 1.8 km from the upcoming Doddajala metro station. The said location is expected to attract urban buyers.
