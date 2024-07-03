iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Quarterly Results

459.7
(0.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

7.61

188.14

14.29

81.99

17.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.61

188.14

14.29

81.99

17.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

44.73

55.02

119.11

82.22

8.5

Total Income

52.34

243.16

133.4

164.21

26.27

Total Expenditure

55.32

229.72

68.39

120.97

52.68

PBIDT

-2.98

13.44

65.01

43.24

-26.41

Interest

7.01

6.02

2.61

0.33

0.24

PBDT

-9.99

7.42

62.4

42.91

-26.65

Depreciation

4

4.34

3.82

3.82

3.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.64

0.59

0.03

0.87

0.81

Deferred Tax

-0.62

-10.25

-12.93

-11.8

-11.64

Reported Profit After Tax

-14.01

12.74

71.48

50.02

-18.93

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

0.02

-0.02

0.04

0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-14.02

12.72

71.5

49.98

-18.95

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-14.02

12.72

71.5

49.98

-18.95

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.9

0.82

4.62

3.23

-1.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

155.06

155.04

155.01

154.97

154.97

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-39.15

7.14

454.93

52.73

-148.62

PBDTM(%)

-131.27

3.94

436.66

52.33

-149.97

PATM(%)

-184.09

6.77

500.2

61

-106.52

Mahindra Life.: Related NEWS

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|10:36 AM

The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|01:05 PM

Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|01:53 PM

The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.