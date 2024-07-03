Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
7.61
188.14
14.29
81.99
17.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.61
188.14
14.29
81.99
17.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44.73
55.02
119.11
82.22
8.5
Total Income
52.34
243.16
133.4
164.21
26.27
Total Expenditure
55.32
229.72
68.39
120.97
52.68
PBIDT
-2.98
13.44
65.01
43.24
-26.41
Interest
7.01
6.02
2.61
0.33
0.24
PBDT
-9.99
7.42
62.4
42.91
-26.65
Depreciation
4
4.34
3.82
3.82
3.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.64
0.59
0.03
0.87
0.81
Deferred Tax
-0.62
-10.25
-12.93
-11.8
-11.64
Reported Profit After Tax
-14.01
12.74
71.48
50.02
-18.93
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
0.02
-0.02
0.04
0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-14.02
12.72
71.5
49.98
-18.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-14.02
12.72
71.5
49.98
-18.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.9
0.82
4.62
3.23
-1.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
155.06
155.04
155.01
154.97
154.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-39.15
7.14
454.93
52.73
-148.62
PBDTM(%)
-131.27
3.94
436.66
52.33
-149.97
PATM(%)
-184.09
6.77
500.2
61
-106.52
The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.Read More
Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.Read More
The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.Read More
In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.Read More
