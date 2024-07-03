Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
212.09
606.61
393.55
166.25
610.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
212.09
606.61
393.55
166.25
610.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
246.51
238.88
201.79
33.68
34.98
Total Income
458.6
845.49
595.34
199.93
645.92
Total Expenditure
383.19
716.72
483.04
259.75
826.82
PBIDT
75.41
128.77
112.3
-59.82
-180.9
Interest
7.39
10.91
6.51
10.97
7.63
PBDT
68.02
117.86
105.79
-70.79
-188.53
Depreciation
13.73
12.2
6.51
6.99
7.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.52
3.53
9.33
4.43
4.92
Deferred Tax
-46.53
-0.7
-71.76
-10.76
-6.61
Reported Profit After Tax
98.3
102.83
161.71
-71.45
-194.55
Minority Interest After NP
0.06
1.4
7.22
0.29
-1.14
Net Profit after Minority Interest
98.24
101.43
154.49
-71.74
-193.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
65.53
87.74
0
-131.22
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
98.24
35.9
66.75
-71.74
-62.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.34
6.56
10.48
-13.96
-37.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
26.5
23
20
0
0
Equity
155.01
154.67
154.52
51.38
51.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
35.55
21.22
28.53
-35.98
-29.61
PBDTM(%)
32.07
19.42
26.88
-42.58
-30.85
PATM(%)
46.34
16.95
41.09
-42.97
-31.84
The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.Read More
Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.Read More
The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.Read More
In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.Read More
