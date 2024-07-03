iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Annually Results

445.15
(-1.54%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

212.09

606.61

393.55

166.25

610.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

212.09

606.61

393.55

166.25

610.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

246.51

238.88

201.79

33.68

34.98

Total Income

458.6

845.49

595.34

199.93

645.92

Total Expenditure

383.19

716.72

483.04

259.75

826.82

PBIDT

75.41

128.77

112.3

-59.82

-180.9

Interest

7.39

10.91

6.51

10.97

7.63

PBDT

68.02

117.86

105.79

-70.79

-188.53

Depreciation

13.73

12.2

6.51

6.99

7.71

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.52

3.53

9.33

4.43

4.92

Deferred Tax

-46.53

-0.7

-71.76

-10.76

-6.61

Reported Profit After Tax

98.3

102.83

161.71

-71.45

-194.55

Minority Interest After NP

0.06

1.4

7.22

0.29

-1.14

Net Profit after Minority Interest

98.24

101.43

154.49

-71.74

-193.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

65.53

87.74

0

-131.22

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

98.24

35.9

66.75

-71.74

-62.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.34

6.56

10.48

-13.96

-37.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

26.5

23

20

0

0

Equity

155.01

154.67

154.52

51.38

51.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

35.55

21.22

28.53

-35.98

-29.61

PBDTM(%)

32.07

19.42

26.88

-42.58

-30.85

PATM(%)

46.34

16.95

41.09

-42.97

-31.84

Mahindra Life.: Related NEWS

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|10:36 AM

The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|01:05 PM

Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|01:53 PM

The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.