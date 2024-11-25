iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

429.5
(-3.52%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

155.01

154.67

154.52

51.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,387.76

1,458.08

1,336.78

1,394.06

Net Worth

1,542.77

1,612.75

1,491.3

1,445.45

Minority Interest

Debt

872.14

240.64

170.64

112.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

6.32

2.64

0

8

Total Liabilities

2,421.23

1,856.03

1,661.94

1,565.49

Fixed Assets

28.7

39.9

38.56

38.29

Intangible Assets

Investments

647.64

762.65

491.4

469.95

Deferred Tax Asset Net

95.02

59.95

56.63

44.34

Networking Capital

1,552.21

929.27

884.2

904.7

Inventories

3,177.8

1,815.34

1,057.26

1,031.74

Inventory Days

1,526.46

4,201.27

Sundry Debtors

68.65

97.8

67.7

50.16

Debtor Days

97.74

204.25

Other Current Assets

359.85

318.54

415.15

298.31

Sundry Creditors

-168.11

-167.67

-116.14

-94.41

Creditor Days

167.68

384.44

Other Current Liabilities

-1,885.98

-1,134.74

-539.77

-381.1

Cash

97.66

64.27

191.15

108.23

Total Assets

2,421.23

1,856.04

1,661.94

1,565.51

Mahindra Life. : related Articles

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|10:36 AM

The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|01:05 PM

Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|01:53 PM

The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.