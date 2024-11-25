iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd News Today

429.5
(-3.52%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Company

Sectoral

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

25 Nov 2024|10:36 AM
Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

28 Oct 2024|01:05 PM
Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.

24 Oct 2024|01:53 PM
Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.

5 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

