By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop two housing societies

17 Sep 2025 , 11:38 AM

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MLDL), the Mahindra Group company, said that it has been selected as the redevelopment partner for two housing societies in Chembur, Mumbai.

The two projects have a combined gross development potential of around ₹1,700 Crore.

The societies are spread across 2.6 acres and 1.8 acres. These are located in the Diamond Garden area of Chembur, a neighbourhood long known for its strategic location connecting Mumbai’s business districts with the eastern suburbs.

With this redevelopment, the company plans to deliver modern, well-planned homes tailored with sustainability at the core, the company also plans to offer upgraded amenities to the residents, and improved connectivity.

For these projects, the company said that connectivity is the major advantage. It is located just 1.5 kilometres from the Eastern Freeway, the sites provide direct access to Thane, Navi Mumbai, and other major parts of the city.

Residents will also benefit from various transport lines, including the upcoming Diamond Garden Metro Station on Line 2, nearby Monorail services, and established rail links.

The company said that this redevelopment will not only enhance living standards for existing residents but also generate long-term value through thoughtful and environmentally responsible practices.

At around 11.35 AM, Mahindra Lifespaces was trading 3.79% higher at ₹383.40, against the previous close of ₹369.40 on NSE. The counter rose to an intraday high of ₹393.80.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop two housing societies

Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop two housing societies

