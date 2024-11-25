Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
252.8
89.63
439.88
475
yoy growth (%)
182.03
-79.62
-7.39
-30.2
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-72.54
-65.31
-71.62
-59.57
As % of sales
28.69
72.86
16.28
12.54
Other costs
-304.65
-130.43
-432.49
-379.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
120.5
145.51
98.31
79.86
Operating profit
-124.39
-106.1
-64.22
36.07
OPM
-49.2
-118.37
-14.6
7.59
Depreciation
-6.17
-6.64
-7.25
-3.95
Interest expense
-4.73
-3.66
-1.83
-35.4
Other income
53.68
46.75
80.8
82.21
Profit before tax
-81.62
-69.66
7.48
78.93
Taxes
20.39
17.42
3.82
-25.81
Tax rate
-24.98
-25
51.1
-32.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-61.22
-52.24
11.3
53.12
Exceptional items
104.12
0
-237.31
0
Net profit
42.89
-52.24
-226
53.12
yoy growth (%)
-182.1
-76.88
-525.43
8.55
NPM
16.96
-58.28
-51.37
11.18
The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.Read More
Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.Read More
The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.Read More
In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.Read More
