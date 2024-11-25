iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

460.05
(0.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:19:52 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

252.8

89.63

439.88

475

yoy growth (%)

182.03

-79.62

-7.39

-30.2

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-72.54

-65.31

-71.62

-59.57

As % of sales

28.69

72.86

16.28

12.54

Other costs

-304.65

-130.43

-432.49

-379.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

120.5

145.51

98.31

79.86

Operating profit

-124.39

-106.1

-64.22

36.07

OPM

-49.2

-118.37

-14.6

7.59

Depreciation

-6.17

-6.64

-7.25

-3.95

Interest expense

-4.73

-3.66

-1.83

-35.4

Other income

53.68

46.75

80.8

82.21

Profit before tax

-81.62

-69.66

7.48

78.93

Taxes

20.39

17.42

3.82

-25.81

Tax rate

-24.98

-25

51.1

-32.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-61.22

-52.24

11.3

53.12

Exceptional items

104.12

0

-237.31

0

Net profit

42.89

-52.24

-226

53.12

yoy growth (%)

-182.1

-76.88

-525.43

8.55

NPM

16.96

-58.28

-51.37

11.18

Mahindra Life. : related Articles

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

25 Nov 2024|10:36 AM

The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

28 Oct 2024|01:05 PM

Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

24 Oct 2024|01:53 PM

The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

5 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.

Read More

