Mahindra Lifespaces Wins ₹1,250 Crore Mulund Redevelopment Project

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has secured the mandate to redevelop a cooperative housing society in Mumbai’s Mulund (West), a move that strengthens the company’s focus on residential transformation projects within the city.

The formal go-ahead came on June 26, confirming the company’s role as the developer for St. Pius Ten CHS Ltd. The project spans a 3.08-acre parcel and carries an estimated value of ₹1,250 crore.

Located in a growing pocket of eastern Mumbai, the site offers strong infrastructure support. It lies just under a kilometre from the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and 1.4 km from the under-construction Metro Line 5. The location also provides quick access to arterial routes such as the Eastern Express Highway and Mulund-Airoli Bridge, easing travel to Navi Mumbai, Thane, and South Mumbai.

“This project represents more than just new construction it’s about raising the bar for sustainable, well-connected urban living,” said Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer Residential at Mahindra Lifespaces. “Our intent is to deliver thoughtfully designed homes that blend quality with environmental responsibility.”

Earlier this year, the company was also selected to redevelop three housing societies in Andheri West’s Lokhandwala Complex. That project, valued at ₹950 crore, was formally awarded in February and is currently in early planning stages.

With the Mulund and Lokhandwala projects underway, Mahindra Lifespaces is stepping up its efforts in the city’s redevelopment sector. As space for greenfield projects becomes scarce, the company appears to be betting on brownfield transformation to drive its next phase of growth in Mumbai’s residential market.

