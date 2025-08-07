LTIMindtree secures ₹792 Crore PAN 2.0 project

LTIMindtree informed the bourses and shareholders that it received the PAN 2.0 project with an aggregate value of ₹792 Crore. The project is received under the mandate by the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

Under the scope of the project, LTIMindtree will transform the nation’s PAN infrastructure. This is part of the government to citizen (G2C) initiative.

As per the company’s announcement, this PAN 2.0 project aims to consolidate all PAN and TAN services into a single, digitally streamlined platform. This will enable citizens and businesses to manage and access the financial identity systems.

For LTIMindtree, the scope of work includes designing, building, and operating the full technology backbone. This shall also cover infra, security, automation, and ongoing operation. The company will provide an end-to-end digital AI ecosystem wrapping around the entire PAN services lifecycle. This also includes application, validation, printing, and dispatch through a user-friendly platform.

The company plans to roll out the project next 18 months. This will significantly improve the efficiency and transparency of tax services in India.

At around 1.15 PM, LTIMindtree was trading 1.18% lower at ₹4,976 per piece, against the previous close of ₹5,033.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹5,089.50, and ₹4,975, respectively.

