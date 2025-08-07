Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 7, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on August 7, 2025. At 1:30 PM, Sensex is quoting at 79,857 which is trading at 0.85% dip than the previous close or down by 686 points. Nifty is trading at 24,360 which is a 0.87% dip or down by 213 points compared to its last close.

In the National Stock Exchange, 613 shares advances today, whereas 2029 stocks were down. 5 stocks are in green, and 45 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

On the Sectoral front, Nifty India Defence is trading with a 1.26% dip, Nifty Auto is trading with a 1.12% dip, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty Energy are trading with a 1.5% dip. Nifty healthcare, Nifty Pvt Bank, Nifty Media, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty Pharma are trading below 1% dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include ITC, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints. Sensex top losers are Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Trent, Reliance. Top gainers in Nifty include Hero Motocorp, ITC, JSW Steel, Asian Paints. Top losers in Nifty include Adani Enterpris, Adani Ports, Jio Financial, Tata Motors. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 1.20% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 1.44% from the last close.

