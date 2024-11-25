iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Rights

413.85
(0.28%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Mahindra Life. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Mahindra Life.: Related News

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

Mahindra, Sumitomo Invest ₹225 Crore in Tamil Nadu Industrial Park Expansion

25 Nov 2024|10:36 AM

The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

Mahindra Lifespace's Q2 Loss Narrows; H1 Pre-Sales Soar 77%

28 Oct 2024|01:05 PM

Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

Mahindra Lifespace Acquires 26% Stake in Ample Parks MMR

24 Oct 2024|01:53 PM

The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.

Read More
Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

Mahindra Lifespaces wins ₹2,050 Crore projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru

5 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.

Read More
