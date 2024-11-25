|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Intimation regarding execution of the Joint Development Agreement between Anthurium Developers Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company and GKW Limited.
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|MAHINDRA LIFESPACE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia the unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and the half year ending on 30th September 2024. Please refer attached file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|MAHINDRA LIFESPACE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 24th July 2024 to consider inter-alia the unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ending on 30th June 2024. please refer attached file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|MAHINDRA LIFESPACE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting Results-Financial Results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|28 Dec 2023
|MAHINDRA LIFESPACE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial results for third quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 Intimation regarding upcoming Board Meeting of the Company and Trading window closure pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 MAHINDRA LIFESPACE DEVELOPERS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 02 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting - Results Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 [Listing Regulations], we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, February 02, 2024, from 03:15 pm (meeting adjourned today from 09:00 am) to 05:35 pm, inter alia, has approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for 3rd Quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024) Re-submission of Board Meeting Outcome of Financial Results for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 in Machine readable / Legible format (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2024)
The expansion is being carried out by the group's subsidiary, Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.Read More
Revenue from operations dropped significantly by 57.3%, amounting to ₹7.6 Crore in Q2 FY25 compared to ₹17.8 Crore in the same quarter last fiscal.Read More
The acquisition is part of Mahindra Lifespaces' collaboration with Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, expanding its industrial real estate portfolio.Read More
In addition to its success in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespaces has purchased a premium 2.37-acre land piece in Singasandra, South Bengaluru.Read More
