Summary

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) was incorporated in 23rd April, 1981, as HT Power Structures Pvt. Ltd. With presence in 70 countries, the Company is a global EPC player with diversified interest in Buildings and Factories, power transmission & distribution,Roads and Bridges, Water pipe lines, railway track laying & electrification, civil infrastructure space, oil & gas pipelines laying, etc. The Company offers comprehensive solutions encompassing design, testing, fabrication, erection and construction and maintenance solutions for transmission lines, oil and gas infrastructure and railway projects on a turnkey basis. The Company caters to both domestic and international markets through two state-of-the-art factories situated at Gandhinagar (Gujarat) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh). KPTL also has a test bed located near Gandhinagar used for tower prototype testing. Presently, it is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) relating to infrastructure comprising power transmission & distribution, railway track laying & electrification, oil & gas pipelines laying, etc. As a diversified conglomerate, KPTL combines its technical prowess and excellent execution strategies to deliver exceptional service to its varied clientele. The Company is also involved in development of assets and has a portfolio of infrastructure along with two Manufacturing facilities in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and Raipur, Chhattisgarh, as well as twoBiomass based power plants in Rajasthan,

Read More