SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹1,294.75
Prev. Close₹1,281.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹557.61
Day's High₹1,294.85
Day's Low₹1,245.05
52 Week's High₹1,449
52 Week's Low₹706.05
Book Value₹409.84
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21,292.77
P/E38.7
EPS33.08
Divi. Yield0.59
In new order wins, KPIL marks its growing footprint in both the domestic and international markets
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.
The company will raise ₹1,590 crore through a fresh issue; all the issue proceeds (excepting offer expenses) will directly flow into the company funds.
With these orders, Kalpataru Projects International has year-to-date order inflow of around Rs 14,100 crore.
EBITDA increased by 83.8% to ₹438.3 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹238.4 Crore the previous year.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.49
32.49
29.78
29.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,717.55
5,287.24
4,907.32
3,833.02
Net Worth
5,750.04
5,319.73
4,937.1
3,862.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,061.8
7,670.7
7,904.03
5,745.76
yoy growth (%)
-7.93
-2.95
37.56
17.41
Raw materials
-2,969.72
-2,793.73
-3,267.55
-2,620.96
As % of sales
42.05
36.42
41.34
45.61
Employee costs
-514.37
-550.8
-525.67
-348.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
504.56
662.96
641.72
499.33
Depreciation
-104.75
-114.6
-110.48
-76.59
Tax paid
-206.61
-216.1
-202.62
-177.33
Working capital
2,523.33
125.97
1,302.04
378
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.93
-2.95
37.56
17.41
Op profit growth
-19.23
-6.17
36.25
19.29
EBIT growth
-18.53
-4.5
34.07
20.34
Net profit growth
-16.23
32.86
43.8
19.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
19,626.43
16,361
14,777
12,949
12,676
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19,626.43
16,361
14,777
12,949
12,676
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
63.99
131
274
277
48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Parag Munot
Managing Director & CEO
Manish Mohnot
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anjail Seth
Independent Director
Shailendra Raj Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Girotra
Deputy Managing Director
Shailendra Kumar Tripathi
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mofatraj P Munot
Independent Director
Dhananjay Mungale
Independent Director
Bimal Manu Tanna
Reports by Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
Summary
Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) was incorporated in 23rd April, 1981, as HT Power Structures Pvt. Ltd. With presence in 70 countries, the Company is a global EPC player with diversified interest in Buildings and Factories, power transmission & distribution,Roads and Bridges, Water pipe lines, railway track laying & electrification, civil infrastructure space, oil & gas pipelines laying, etc. The Company offers comprehensive solutions encompassing design, testing, fabrication, erection and construction and maintenance solutions for transmission lines, oil and gas infrastructure and railway projects on a turnkey basis. The Company caters to both domestic and international markets through two state-of-the-art factories situated at Gandhinagar (Gujarat) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh). KPTL also has a test bed located near Gandhinagar used for tower prototype testing. Presently, it is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) relating to infrastructure comprising power transmission & distribution, railway track laying & electrification, oil & gas pipelines laying, etc. As a diversified conglomerate, KPTL combines its technical prowess and excellent execution strategies to deliver exceptional service to its varied clientele. The Company is also involved in development of assets and has a portfolio of infrastructure along with two Manufacturing facilities in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and Raipur, Chhattisgarh, as well as twoBiomass based power plants in Rajasthan,
Read More
The Kalpataru Projects International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1246.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is ₹21292.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is 38.7 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalpataru Projects International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is ₹706.05 and ₹1449 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.95%, 3 Years at 50.56%, 1 Year at 80.15%, 6 Month at 2.93%, 3 Month at -2.43% and 1 Month at 11.50%.
