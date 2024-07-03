iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd Share Price

1,246.85
(-2.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:54 AM

  • Open1,294.75
  • Day's High1,294.85
  • 52 Wk High1,449
  • Prev. Close1,281.85
  • Day's Low1,245.05
  • 52 Wk Low 706.05
  • Turnover (lac)557.61
  • P/E38.7
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value409.84
  • EPS33.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21,292.77
  • Div. Yield0.59
No Records Found

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

1,294.75

Prev. Close

1,281.85

Turnover(Lac.)

557.61

Day's High

1,294.85

Day's Low

1,245.05

52 Week's High

1,449

52 Week's Low

706.05

Book Value

409.84

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21,292.77

P/E

38.7

EPS

33.08

Divi. Yield

0.59

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jun, 2024

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

Record Date: 28 Jun, 2024

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kalpataru Projects Secures ₹1,011 Crore in New Orders

Kalpataru Projects Secures ₹1,011 Crore in New Orders

31 Dec 2024|10:13 PM

In new order wins, KPIL marks its growing footprint in both the domestic and international markets

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

SEBI Approves IPO Plans for Kalpataru and Unimech Aerospace

SEBI Approves IPO Plans for Kalpataru and Unimech Aerospace

26 Nov 2024|01:10 AM

The company will raise ₹1,590 crore through a fresh issue; all the issue proceeds (excepting offer expenses) will directly flow into the company funds.

Kalpataru Wins Rs 2,273 Crore Orders

Kalpataru Wins Rs 2,273 Crore Orders

13 Nov 2024|11:05 AM

With these orders, Kalpataru Projects International has year-to-date order inflow of around Rs 14,100 crore.

Kalpataru Projects' Q2 net profit surges by 40%

Kalpataru Projects’ Q2 net profit surges by 40%

29 Oct 2024|10:22 AM

EBITDA increased by 83.8% to ₹438.3 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹238.4 Crore the previous year.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:01 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.52%

Non-Promoter- 58.26%

Institutions: 58.25%

Non-Institutions: 8.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.49

32.49

29.78

29.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,717.55

5,287.24

4,907.32

3,833.02

Net Worth

5,750.04

5,319.73

4,937.1

3,862.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,061.8

7,670.7

7,904.03

5,745.76

yoy growth (%)

-7.93

-2.95

37.56

17.41

Raw materials

-2,969.72

-2,793.73

-3,267.55

-2,620.96

As % of sales

42.05

36.42

41.34

45.61

Employee costs

-514.37

-550.8

-525.67

-348.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

504.56

662.96

641.72

499.33

Depreciation

-104.75

-114.6

-110.48

-76.59

Tax paid

-206.61

-216.1

-202.62

-177.33

Working capital

2,523.33

125.97

1,302.04

378

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.93

-2.95

37.56

17.41

Op profit growth

-19.23

-6.17

36.25

19.29

EBIT growth

-18.53

-4.5

34.07

20.34

Net profit growth

-16.23

32.86

43.8

19.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

19,626.43

16,361

14,777

12,949

12,676

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19,626.43

16,361

14,777

12,949

12,676

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

63.99

131

274

277

48

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Parag Munot

Managing Director & CEO

Manish Mohnot

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anjail Seth

Independent Director

Shailendra Raj Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Girotra

Deputy Managing Director

Shailendra Kumar Tripathi

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mofatraj P Munot

Independent Director

Dhananjay Mungale

Independent Director

Bimal Manu Tanna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

Summary

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) was incorporated in 23rd April, 1981, as HT Power Structures Pvt. Ltd. With presence in 70 countries, the Company is a global EPC player with diversified interest in Buildings and Factories, power transmission & distribution,Roads and Bridges, Water pipe lines, railway track laying & electrification, civil infrastructure space, oil & gas pipelines laying, etc. The Company offers comprehensive solutions encompassing design, testing, fabrication, erection and construction and maintenance solutions for transmission lines, oil and gas infrastructure and railway projects on a turnkey basis. The Company caters to both domestic and international markets through two state-of-the-art factories situated at Gandhinagar (Gujarat) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh). KPTL also has a test bed located near Gandhinagar used for tower prototype testing. Presently, it is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) relating to infrastructure comprising power transmission & distribution, railway track laying & electrification, oil & gas pipelines laying, etc. As a diversified conglomerate, KPTL combines its technical prowess and excellent execution strategies to deliver exceptional service to its varied clientele. The Company is also involved in development of assets and has a portfolio of infrastructure along with two Manufacturing facilities in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and Raipur, Chhattisgarh, as well as twoBiomass based power plants in Rajasthan,
Company FAQs

What is the Kalpataru Projects International Ltd share price today?

The Kalpataru Projects International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1246.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is ₹21292.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is 38.7 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalpataru Projects International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is ₹706.05 and ₹1449 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd?

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.95%, 3 Years at 50.56%, 1 Year at 80.15%, 6 Month at 2.93%, 3 Month at -2.43% and 1 Month at 11.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.52 %
Institutions - 58.25 %
Public - 8.23 %

