Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 08, 2024 Recommended final Dividend of Rs. 8/- per Equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up (i.e. 400%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to approval by shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Company shall inform in due course the date on which it will hold the AGM for the year ended 31 st March, 2024 and the date from which dividend will be paid; Intimation of Record Date for Final Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/06/2024)