Kalpataru Projects International Ltd News Today

1,205
(-3.37%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Kalpataru Projects Secures ₹1,011 Crore in New Orders

In new order wins, KPIL marks its growing footprint in both the domestic and international markets

31 Dec 2024|10:13 PM
Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM
SEBI Approves IPO Plans for Kalpataru and Unimech Aerospace

The company will raise ₹1,590 crore through a fresh issue; all the issue proceeds (excepting offer expenses) will directly flow into the company funds.

26 Nov 2024|01:10 AM
Kalpataru Wins Rs 2,273 Crore Orders

With these orders, Kalpataru Projects International has year-to-date order inflow of around Rs 14,100 crore.

13 Nov 2024|11:05 AM
Kalpataru Projects’ Q2 net profit surges by 40%

EBITDA increased by 83.8% to ₹438.3 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹238.4 Crore the previous year.

29 Oct 2024|10:22 AM
Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM
Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM
Kalpataru Projects to offload entire stake in Vindhachal Expressway

In the first quarter, the company reported a revenue of ₹4,587 Crore, representing an 8.2% rise over the previous quarter.

9 Oct 2024|02:57 PM
Kalpataru Projects' Shares Up After Securing ₹2,774 Crore in New Orders

Kalpataru Projects International Limited has witnessed a total of 114% gain in the last one year, and almost 93% gain since the beginning of the year.

13 Sep 2024|12:49 PM
Kalpataru Files DRHP to Raise ₹1,590 Crore in IPO

The IPO will be exclusively a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at ₹1,590 Crore, with no offer-for-sale component.

16 Aug 2024|02:30 PM

