Kalpataru Projects secures ₹2,306 Crore contract in India

Kalpataru Projects International Limited announced that the company, along with its international subsidiaries, has received new orders and notifications of awards worth ₹2,306 Crore.

The new orders include transmission and distribution (T&D) projects in the overseas market and building projects in India.

Kalpataru Projects International Limited, “The new order in the T&D business has bolstered the company’s T&D order book and enhanced the company’s presence in key overseas markets. The T&D business remains robust with strong tendering activity globally driven by rising power demand, rapid expansion of renewable energy, and focus on improvement of grid infrastructure.”

With these new orders, the company’s new order intake till date in FY25 has reached ₹22,500 Crore, providing it with a good visibility of growth in the upcoming quarters. The order in the B&F business has helped us to further strengthen the company’s market position.

The company reported a 0.7% year-on-year jump in net profit at ₹142 Crore for the quarter ended December 2024. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company posted a net profit of ₹141 Crore.

The company’s revenue from operations registered a growth of 17.1% to ₹5,732.50 Crore as compared to ₹4,895.80 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

