Kalpataru Projects International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
13,655
11,479
10,642
8,863
9,149
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,655
11,479
10,642
8,863
9,149
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44
26
240
259
31
Total Income
13,699
11,505
10,882
9,122
9,180
Total Expenditure
12,479
10,458
9,775
7,831
7,998
PBIDT
1,220
1,047
1,107
1,291
1,182
Interest
376
335
298
340
383
PBDT
844
712
809
951
799
Depreciation
354
282
270
289
246
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
142
148
173
166
132
Deferred Tax
1
-13
-54
21
44
Reported Profit After Tax
347
295
420
475
377
Minority Interest After NP
2
10
-13
-22
18
Net Profit after Minority Interest
345
285
433
497
359
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-11.15
125.62
150.68
-2.05
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
345
296.15
307.38
346.32
361.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
21.26
19.09
29.08
32.58
23.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
425
0
Equity
32
30
30
30
31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.93
9.12
10.4
14.56
12.91
PBDTM(%)
6.18
6.2
7.6
10.73
8.73
PATM(%)
2.54
2.56
3.94
5.35
4.12
