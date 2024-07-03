Kalpataru Projects International Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
19,626.43
16,361
14,777
12,949
12,676
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19,626.43
16,361
14,777
12,949
12,676
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
63.99
131
274
277
48
Total Income
19,690.42
16,492
15,051
13,226
12,724
Total Expenditure
17,997.86
14,991
13,608
11,472
11,215
PBIDT
1,692.56
1,501
1,443
1,754
1,509
Interest
518.08
467
396
436
521
PBDT
1,174.48
1,034
1,047
1,318
988
Depreciation
473.29
392
351
373
340
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
223.4
266
191
303
226
Deferred Tax
-38.11
-59
-30
-20
32
Reported Profit After Tax
515.9
435
535
662
390
Minority Interest After NP
6.29
-6
-5
-9
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
509.61
441
540
671
390
Extra-ordinary Items
0
53.3
134.23
142.67
2.41
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
509.61
387.7
405.77
528.33
387.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
31.37
29.06
36.28
44.25
25.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
400
350
325
500
175
Equity
32.49
32
30
30
31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.62
9.17
9.76
13.54
11.9
PBDTM(%)
5.98
6.31
7.08
10.17
7.79
PATM(%)
2.62
2.65
3.62
5.11
3.07
