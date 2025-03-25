Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹2,366 Crore Orders, Expands T&D Portfolio

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) and its overseas subsidiaries have bagged new orders worth around ₹2,366 crore. These new contracts encompass the T&D business in India and international markets. The firm won an order from the Buildings and Factories business in India.

With these new contracts, the total order intake of the company for FY25 has now touched ₹24,850 crore. KPIL continues to strengthen its presence in the T&D sector, driven by increasing power demand, renewable energy expansion, and infrastructure development. The company’s Buildings and Factories order is a repeat contract from an existing client, highlighting customer trust and satisfaction.

The company’s net profit for the December quarter rose by 0.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹142 crore, against ₹141 crore in the year-ago period. Company’s revenue stood at ₹5,732.5 crore, a 17.1% YoY increase from ₹4,895.8 crore.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) increased by 13.3% YOY to ₹479.3 crore, as opposed to ₹423.2 crore the previous year. The EBITDA margin contracted modestly to 8.4%, down from 8.6% in the prior period, reflecting some cost-related headwinds.

With a strong order pipeline and growth in the infrastructure projects, KPIL is well placed with sustained growth trajectory over the next few quarters. The company’s performance is expected to be further fueled by the rising investments in power transmission infrastructure and renewable energy projects.