iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹2,366 Crore Orders, Expands T&D Portfolio

25 Mar 2025 , 04:13 PM

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) and its overseas subsidiaries have bagged new orders worth around ₹2,366 crore. These new contracts encompass the T&D business in India and international markets. The firm won an order from the Buildings and Factories business in India.

With these new contracts, the total order intake of the company for FY25 has now touched ₹24,850 crore. KPIL continues to strengthen its presence in the T&D sector, driven by increasing power demand, renewable energy expansion, and infrastructure development. The company’s Buildings and Factories order is a repeat contract from an existing client, highlighting customer trust and satisfaction.

The company’s net profit for the December quarter rose by 0.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹142 crore, against ₹141 crore in the year-ago period. Company’s revenue stood at ₹5,732.5 crore, a 17.1% YoY increase from ₹4,895.8 crore.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) increased by 13.3% YOY to ₹479.3 crore, as opposed to ₹423.2 crore the previous year. The EBITDA margin contracted modestly to 8.4%, down from 8.6% in the prior period, reflecting some cost-related headwinds.

With a strong order pipeline and growth in the infrastructure projects, KPIL is well placed with sustained growth trajectory over the next few quarters. The company’s performance is expected to be further fueled by the rising investments in power transmission infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

Related Tags

  • Kalpataru Projects
  • Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
  • Transmission and Infra
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹2,366 Crore Orders, Expands T&D Portfolio

Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹2,366 Crore Orders, Expands T&D Portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|04:13 PM
NBCC Lands ₹658 Crore Infrastructure Projects in Uttarakhand and Delhi

NBCC Lands ₹658 Crore Infrastructure Projects in Uttarakhand and Delhi

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|03:48 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 25, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 25, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|01:26 PM
L&T Energy Green Tech Partners with John Cockerill to Advance Solar & Thermal Energy Solutions

L&T Energy Green Tech Partners with John Cockerill to Advance Solar & Thermal Energy Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:22 AM
NCC Wins ₹1,480 Crore Contract for Darbhanga Medical College Redevelopment

NCC Wins ₹1,480 Crore Contract for Darbhanga Medical College Redevelopment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:08 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.