Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

1 Jul 2025 , 11:16 AM

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. (KPIL) said on Monday that it has bagged new orders and award letters worth approximately ₹989 crore. These contracts, secured in partnership with its international subsidiaries, are part of power transmission and distribution projects in global markets underscoring the company’s growing presence beyond India.

The order win came on the same day KPIL posted its earnings for the March quarter, capping off a strong fiscal year. The infrastructure major reported a consolidated net profit of ₹225.4 crore for Q4 FY25, a sharp increase from ₹164.3 crore in the same quarter last year. Executives attributed the rise to better execution across core business segments.

Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹7,066.7 crore, up 18.3% year-on-year, reflecting steady demand and healthy project progress. Operating profit also moved in the right direction, EBITDA rose to ₹537.8 crore, compared to ₹452 crore a year earlier. Margins remained largely stable, coming in at 7.6% versus 7.5% in the previous year.

On a full-year basis, KPIL clocked revenue of ₹22,316 crore, growing 14% from ₹19,572 crore in FY24. Its EBITDA for the year touched ₹1,834 crore. Pre-tax profits stood at ₹823 crore, while net profit reached ₹567 crore rounding off a year of steady gains.

The company also reported strong order inflows for the year. Fresh orders worth ₹25,475 crore were added to the pipeline in FY25, pushing the overall order book to ₹64,495 crore as of March-end. Meanwhile, net debt was reported at ₹1,953 crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana's Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott's Westin Brand

30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Bharat Forge Shifts ₹500 Crore Defence Assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems

30 Jun 2025|10:30 PM
Apollo Hospitals to List Pharmacy and Digital Health Units in 18 to 21 Months

