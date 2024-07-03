iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd Quarterly Results

1,259.95
(1.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

4,929.93

4,586.6

5,971

4,896

4,518.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,929.93

4,586.6

5,971

4,896

4,518.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.05

21.99

20

14

12.05

Total Income

4,946.98

4,608.59

5,991

4,910

4,530.49

Total Expenditure

4,491.58

4,207.8

5,519

4,472

4,147.56

PBIDT

455.4

400.79

472

438

382.93

Interest

150.14

144.45

142

124

137.03

PBDT

305.26

256.34

330

314

245.9

Depreciation

117.24

119.27

119

121

113.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

65.65

76.36

81

47

45.53

Deferred Tax

-3.19

-23.24

-39

2

-2.99

Reported Profit After Tax

125.56

83.95

169

144

89.89

Minority Interest After NP

0.06

-8.88

4

3

1.04

Net Profit after Minority Interest

125.5

92.83

165

141

88.85

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

125.5

92.83

165

141

88.85

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.73

5.71

10.11

8.7

5.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.49

32.49

32

32

32.49

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.23

8.73

7.9

8.94

8.47

PBDTM(%)

6.19

5.58

5.52

6.41

5.44

PATM(%)

2.54

1.83

2.83

2.94

1.98

Kalpataru Proj.: Related NEWS

Kalpataru Projects Secures ₹1,011 Crore in New Orders

Kalpataru Projects Secures ₹1,011 Crore in New Orders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|10:13 PM

In new order wins, KPIL marks its growing footprint in both the domestic and international markets

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

Read More
SEBI Approves IPO Plans for Kalpataru and Unimech Aerospace

SEBI Approves IPO Plans for Kalpataru and Unimech Aerospace

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|01:10 AM

The company will raise ₹1,590 crore through a fresh issue; all the issue proceeds (excepting offer expenses) will directly flow into the company funds.

Read More
Kalpataru Wins Rs 2,273 Crore Orders

Kalpataru Wins Rs 2,273 Crore Orders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|11:05 AM

With these orders, Kalpataru Projects International has year-to-date order inflow of around Rs 14,100 crore.

Read More
Kalpataru Projects' Q2 net profit surges by 40%

Kalpataru Projects’ Q2 net profit surges by 40%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|10:22 AM

EBITDA increased by 83.8% to ₹438.3 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹238.4 Crore the previous year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Read More
Kalpataru Projects to offload entire stake in Vindhachal Expressway

Kalpataru Projects to offload entire stake in Vindhachal Expressway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Oct 2024|02:57 PM

In the first quarter, the company reported a revenue of ₹4,587 Crore, representing an 8.2% rise over the previous quarter.

Read More
Kalpataru Projects' Shares Up After Securing ₹2,774 Crore in New Orders

Kalpataru Projects' Shares Up After Securing ₹2,774 Crore in New Orders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Sep 2024|12:49 PM

Kalpataru Projects International Limited has witnessed a total of 114% gain in the last one year, and almost 93% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Kalpataru Files DRHP to Raise ₹1,590 Crore in IPO

Kalpataru Files DRHP to Raise ₹1,590 Crore in IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Aug 2024|02:30 PM

The IPO will be exclusively a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at ₹1,590 Crore, with no offer-for-sale component.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

