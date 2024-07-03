Kalpataru Projects International Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4,929.93
4,586.6
5,971
4,896
4,518.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,929.93
4,586.6
5,971
4,896
4,518.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.05
21.99
20
14
12.05
Total Income
4,946.98
4,608.59
5,991
4,910
4,530.49
Total Expenditure
4,491.58
4,207.8
5,519
4,472
4,147.56
PBIDT
455.4
400.79
472
438
382.93
Interest
150.14
144.45
142
124
137.03
PBDT
305.26
256.34
330
314
245.9
Depreciation
117.24
119.27
119
121
113.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
65.65
76.36
81
47
45.53
Deferred Tax
-3.19
-23.24
-39
2
-2.99
Reported Profit After Tax
125.56
83.95
169
144
89.89
Minority Interest After NP
0.06
-8.88
4
3
1.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
125.5
92.83
165
141
88.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
125.5
92.83
165
141
88.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.73
5.71
10.11
8.7
5.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.49
32.49
32
32
32.49
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.23
8.73
7.9
8.94
8.47
PBDTM(%)
6.19
5.58
5.52
6.41
5.44
PATM(%)
2.54
1.83
2.83
2.94
1.98
In new order wins, KPIL marks its growing footprint in both the domestic and international marketsRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.Read More
The company will raise ₹1,590 crore through a fresh issue; all the issue proceeds (excepting offer expenses) will directly flow into the company funds.Read More
With these orders, Kalpataru Projects International has year-to-date order inflow of around Rs 14,100 crore.Read More
EBITDA increased by 83.8% to ₹438.3 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹238.4 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
In the first quarter, the company reported a revenue of ₹4,587 Crore, representing an 8.2% rise over the previous quarter.Read More
Kalpataru Projects International Limited has witnessed a total of 114% gain in the last one year, and almost 93% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
The IPO will be exclusively a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at ₹1,590 Crore, with no offer-for-sale component.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.