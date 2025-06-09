iifl-logo
Kalpataru Projects wins new contracts worth ₹3,789 Crore

9 Jun 2025 , 10:35 AM

Kalpataru Projects International Limited’s shares witnessed a surge of over 5% in Monday morning session.

This development came after the company announced that its building and factories segment has secured new orders worth ₹3,789 Crore.

At around 9.38 AM, Kalpataru was trading 4.05% higher at ₹1,196.40 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,149.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹1,234.

The stated orders have been received by the company along with its International subsidiaries.

Kalpataru Projects also informed the bourses that this is the largest order secured by the company’s factories and buildings segment.

The order is for development of over 12 million square feet of residential spaces, and associated facilities on a design-build basis. It has also received orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in the overseas market.

Earlier last month, the company also announced securing orders worth ₹2,372 Crore. These orders were received for power transmission and distribution business in India and globally.

For the quarter ended March 2025, the business posted a net profit of ₹225.40 Crore. This was higher than net profit of ₹164.30 Crore reported in the previous corresponding period.

The business logged an EBITDA growth of 18.90% to ₹537.80 Crore. In the year-ago period, it posted an EBITDA of ₹452 Crore.


