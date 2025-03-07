Top Stocks for Today - 7th March 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-owned company stated that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from South Western Railway. The contract is for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) valued at ₹156.36 Crore (including applicable taxes). The project includes the design, supply, testing, erection, and commissioning of a 2X25 KV overhead electrification (OHE) & power supply installation (PSI) system.

Brigade Enterprises: The realty business has launched Brigade Altius, a premium residential project in Sholinganallur, Chennai’s IT Corridor. The project is spanned across 6.5 acres having a total development area of 1.4 million square feet. The project will feature three signature towers rising 43 floors each.

Kalpataru Projects: The company, along with its global subsidiaries, has received orders worth ₹2,306 Crore. The new orders, as per the company, includes transmission and distribution (T&D) projects in the international markets and building projects in India.

RITES: The company has received a Letter of acceptance (LoA) from South Central Railway for completing the final location survey for high-speed elevated rail corridors between Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Chennai. The contract is valued at ₹27.96 Crore (excluding GST).

Bajaj Finserv: The company informed the bourses that its unlisted insurance subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance announced their premium collections for the month of February. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company reported a gross direct premium of ₹1,219 Crore. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance logged new business premiums of ₹1,080.33 Crore for February 2025.

